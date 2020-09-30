Dinesh Karthik Poised To Break One Major AB De Villiers Record Against Rajasthan In Dubai

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the 12th match of the tournament as table-toppers Rajasthan will take on the Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata side in Dubai. The upcoming match-up on Wednesday gives Kolkata a perfect opportunity to climb up in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table as they currently placed at No.7. On an individual note, the Rajasthan vs Kolkata live match will also pose an ideal opportunity for Dinesh Karthik to achieve a major batting milestone in the tournament’s 12-year-old history.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Updated points table ahead of Rajasthan vs Kolkata live game

A look at the Points Table after Match 11 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/NT3MW4O7fS — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 29, 2020

Rajasthan vs Kolkata live: Dinesh Karthik likely to break AB de Villiers record against Rajasthan

Dinesh Karthik made his IPL debut in the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2008 for Delhi. Since then, he has represented different franchises and has been a part of the Kolkata outfit since 2018. Throughout his IPL career, Dinesh Karthik has played 23 matches against Rajasthan, in which he has aggregated 518 runs at an average of 37. The dashing wicketkeeper-batsman is currently placed at No.3 among all IPL batsmen in terms of number of runs scored against Rajasthan.

If Dinesh Karthik manages to add another 64 runs to his tally in his side’s upcoming fixture, the Kolkata skipper will overtake Bangalore’s hard-hitting South African AB de Villiers (581 runs) as the second most successful batsman against Rajasthan. AB de Villiers scored his runs at an average of 41.50 from 17 innings. Meanwhile, Chennai batsman Suresh Raina remains at the top of the list with 609 runs against Rajasthan in 21 matches. Karthik needs 92 runs to go past Raina, which looks unlikely but not out of question if he bats at the top of the order and more importantly, the majority of the innings.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Kolkata live streaming details

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan vs Kolkata live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Wednesday, September 30. For Rajasthan vs Kolkata live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Rajasthan vs Kolkata live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Rajasthan vs Kolkata live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

Image source: IPLT20.COM

