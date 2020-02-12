'Lots To Learn And Take Away' Says Shreyas Iyer After A Stellar Show Against Kiwis

Team India's number four Shreyas Iyer had an exceptional spell in One-Day Internationals against New Zealand as Iyer sealed the number four spot for himself with three quality knocks -103, 52, and 62 respectively. Even though India was whitewashed in the ODI series, the Men in Blue have many positives in the form of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who displayed their tremendous batting skills.

Shreyas Iyer who brought up his 8th ODI in the final ODI underlined his own credentials with a superlative well-paced knock. Taking to his Twitter, the Mumbai lad stated that there was a lot to learn from the series and thanked everyone for their support.

Lots to learn and lots to take away from this series. We keep working hard. Thank you for the continued support 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XY5YPONK7O — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) February 11, 2020

New Zealand defeated India by 5 wickets to whitewash their 3-match ODI series 3-0 at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The hosts put up another clinical performance after winning the toss and sending India into bat. While KL Rahul impressed for India with his 4th ODI hundred, it was Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme who nullified his efforts eventually.

READ: Kane Williamson backs a struggling Jasprit Bumrah to rediscover his rhythm in Test series

READ: Ishant Sharma's fitness test scheduled for February 14-15: Reports

Iyer goes past Ian Chappell to create new world record after latest fifty

Shreyas Iyer continues to shatter more records as he goes on to cement his spot in the number four position for India. With his latest fifty, Shreyas Iyer went past Australian great Ian Chappell to create a new world record. Shreyas Iyer now holds the best percentage of 50-plus scores in ODI cricket.

Shreyas Iyer, who has nine fifties from sixteen games, overtook Ian Chappell who previously held the record with eight fifties in sixteen games. With Shreyas Iyer putting up a dominating performance consistently, it looks like India has very well found the answer to the number four debate that has plagued the side ever since the exit of MS Dhoni.

READ: Allan Border calls for change in voting system after controversial David Warner award win

READ: Glenn Maxwell likely to miss start of IPL 2020 after suffering from elbow injury: Report