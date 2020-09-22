Shreyas Iyer Childishly Pokes Fun At Shimron Hetmyer During Interview; Watch Video

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi team registered their opening points in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. On Sunday, September 20, they encountered KL Rahul’s Punjab in a last-ball thriller that led to a one-sided Super Over. On the back of Marcus Stoinis’ all-round display and useful contributions from Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Kagiso Rabada, the Delhi side trumped the Punjab unit to register a remarkable rear-guard victory.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Vijay Shankar Bowls 2 BIG No Balls On Return After Mitchell Marsh Injury

When Shreyas Iyer mocked Shimron Hetmyer ahead of Delhi’s opening Dream11 IPL 2020 fixture

Prior to Delhi’s opening Dream11 IPL 2020 fixture against Punjab, the franchise shared an interview with their West Indies import Shimron Hetmyer on their social media accounts. During the course of the interview, skipper Shreyas Iyer can be seen gate-crashing Hetmyer's interview. In a hilarious manner, Iyer mimicked his Delhi teammate while standing behind him, only for Hetmyer to notice his skipper’s notorious side a while later.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer hilariously mimics Shimron Hetmyer, watch video

First training session with DC 🤝🏻 Enjoyable batting knock @SHetmyer talks to us after joining up with the DC squad 🗣️



P.S. Watch out for a delightful @ShreyasIyer15 gatecrash 🤪#DCvKXIP #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/ir8DWjhkh3 — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 20, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: Mumbai Speedster Trent Boult Wants Swinging Friendly Conditions In UAE

Delhi team schedule in Dream11 IPL 2020

As per Delhi team schedule in Dream11 IPL 2020, they will now face Chennai on September 25 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Their opening match against Punjab was also conducted at the same venue. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will cap-off their round-robin set of fixtures on November 2 against Bangalore. Here is a look at the Delhi team schedule in Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

Also Read | Delhi Team Schedule in Dream11 IPL 2020 Out, To Take On Kings XI Punjab In First Match On Sep 20

Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant in Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

Shreyas Iyer is currently reprising his role as Delhi captain, as he was originally appointed as their skipper in 2018. The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 squad also welcomed some newcomers into their line-up in the form of Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin and others. Here is a look at the entire Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 squad.

Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Tushar Deshpande and Mohit Sharma.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting SNUBS Steve Smith, Calls THIS Rajasthan Batsman Dangerous

Image source: Dream11 IPL 2020 team Delhi Twitter