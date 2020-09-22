Shreyas Iyer Childishly Pokes Fun At Shimron Hetmyer During Interview; Watch Video

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi team registered their opening points in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. On Sunday, September 20, they encountered KL Rahul’s Punjab in a last-ball thriller that led to a one-sided Super Over. On the back of Marcus Stoinis’ all-round display and useful contributions from Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Kagiso Rabada, the Delhi side trumped the Punjab unit to register a remarkable rear-guard victory.
Prior to Delhi’s opening Dream11 IPL 2020 fixture against Punjab, the franchise shared an interview with their West Indies import Shimron Hetmyer on their social media accounts. During the course of the interview, skipper Shreyas Iyer can be seen gate-crashing Hetmyer's interview. In a hilarious manner, Iyer mimicked his Delhi teammate while standing behind him, only for Hetmyer to notice his skipper’s notorious side a while later.
First training session with DC 🤝🏻 Enjoyable batting knock @SHetmyer talks to us after joining up with the DC squad 🗣️— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 20, 2020
P.S. Watch out for a delightful @ShreyasIyer15 gatecrash 🤪#DCvKXIP #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/ir8DWjhkh3
As per Delhi team schedule in Dream11 IPL 2020, they will now face Chennai on September 25 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Their opening match against Punjab was also conducted at the same venue. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will cap-off their round-robin set of fixtures on November 2 against Bangalore. Here is a look at the Delhi team schedule in Dream11 IPL 2020 season.
Okay Google, clear my Calendar on the following dates 📅— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 6, 2020
DC's #IPL2020Schedule 👇#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli https://t.co/6vk39U9GvA
Shreyas Iyer is currently reprising his role as Delhi captain, as he was originally appointed as their skipper in 2018. The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 squad also welcomed some newcomers into their line-up in the form of Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin and others. Here is a look at the entire Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 squad.
