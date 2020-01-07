Shreyas Iyer Surprises Himself With Monster Six, Virat Kohli's Reaction Is Priceless

Virat Kohli had an eventful day during the second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. Kohli, who was gutted after Shreyas Iyer had committed a huge blunder in the first innings, was very impressed with the youngster after he had played an unbelievable shot during the run chase.

Kohli impressed with Iyer's third tier six

This had happened on the final ball off the 17th over which was bowled by spinner Wanidu Hasaranga. Hasaranga had bowled a simple delivery as Shreyas Iyer slogged his bat by staying at the back foot as the ball went the distance for a 101-meter long six. What really stood out here was that the ball landed on the third tier and almost went out of the ground.

Meanwhile, Iyer was seen giving a stunned expression after what he had just done. Even his captain Virat Kohli was really impressed with the youngster's incredible thought as he also ended up giving a stunned expression. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

Watch the video here:

India take a 1-0 lead

Sri Lanka were restricted to 142/9 in their 20 overs courtesy of a disciplined bowling effort by the Indian bowlers. In reply, openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul added 71 runs for the opening wicket. After the duo was dismissed, skipper Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship for the hosts. Iyer scored an important 34 while Kohli remained unbeaten on a 17-ball 30 at a strike rate of 176.47 including a boundary and a couple of maximums as the Men In Blue got across the line by seven wickets with over a couple of overs to spare to go 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series.

The third and final T20I will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday. The first game at Guwahati was washed away due to rain which means if India win the third match then they will win the series and if Sri Lanka win then the series will be leveled.

