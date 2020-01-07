Virat Kohli's Expression Says It All After Shreyas Iyer Makes A Silly Mistake On The Field

Virat Kohli was very gutted after Shreyas Iyer had committed a huge blunder which cost India a wicket during the second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. What really stood out was that the hosts had picked up a big wicket on the previous delivery and could have well had another one if not for Iyer's brain fade.

Virat Kohli gutted after Shreyas Iyer's blunder

This had happened in the eighth over of the first innings which was bowled by Navdeep Saini. On the previous ball, the young pacer had castled Danushka Gunathilaka by a gem of a delivery. On the following delivery, India could have easily managed to effect a run-out when both batsmen had no clue while hesitating to take a non-existing single but it was not to be. On the penultimate delivery of that over, new batsman Oshado Fernando had tapped the ball and set off for a quick single. He had sprinted to the non-striker's end. However, his batting partner initially hesitated and then ran to the striker's end but then it was too late for him and a run-out was on the cards.

Astonishingly, Shreyas Iyer who was fielding at point collected the ball perfectly but then threw it at the wrong end. Instead of the striker's end, he took an aim at the bowler's end as everyone was shell-shocked after witnessing what had just happened. It was skipper Virat Kohli who was disappointed with Iyer's poor fielding display as he put his hand on the head. Kohli was then seen laughing and at the same time, the Indian captain was also telling Iyer that he should have thrown the ball towards the keeper's end.

India take a 1-0 lead

Sri Lanka were restricted to 142/9 in their 20 overs courtesy of a disciplined bowling effort by the Indian bowlers. In reply, openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul added 71 runs for the opening wicket. After the duo was dismissed, skipper Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship for the hosts. Iyer scored an important 34 while Kohli remained unbeaten on a 17-ball 30 at a strike rate of 176.47 including a boundary and a couple of maximums as the Men In Blue got across the line by seven wickets with over a couple of overs to spare to go 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series.

The third and final T20I will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday. The first game at Guwahati was washed away due to rain which means if India win the third match then they will win the series and if Sri Lanka win then the series will be leveled.

