Shubman Gill Amazes Fans With Shot Control, Maturity In Attacking Knock Of 91: WATCH

Indian opener Shubman Gill is one of the brightest talents in the country who has been often cited as the next big thing in world cricket. The youngster made his debut in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and showed exactly why he is rated so highly. Gill has been in glorious form and is India's leading run-scorer in the series at the time of writing this report on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Marnus Labuschagne And Matthew Wade Within Three Balls: WATCH

Cricketing fraternity heaps praise on Shubman Gill for incredible batting

The right-hander continued his rich vein of form as he scored a sublime 91 off 146 balls to put India in a decent position in their quest to chase a target of 328 on Day 5 of the India vs Australia 4th Test at The Gabba. After losing partner Rohit Sharma early on Day 5 with just 18 runs on the board, Gill showed immense character and fighting spirit by successfully countering the Australian bowling with his resolute batting.

The Punjab-based cricketer ensured that India's scoreboard was kept ticking by scoring occasional boundaries and rotating the strike and in no time he reached his fifty. The half-century would provide the young batter with some relief after he failed to get going in the first innings. Gill scored a stroke-filled 91 before he was caught at slips off Nathan Lyon's bowling, thus missing out on what could have been a terrific century. Gill's innings was laced with eight fours and two sixes.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia live: Rishabh Pant sledges Matthew Wade, Australian greats 'ironically' whine

Twitter was abuzz after Gill's excellent batting display. Several reactions poured in as fans, as well as, members of the cricketing fraternity lauded the young opener for his brilliant batting and incredible determination. Here's how the Twitterati reacted to Shubman Gill's 91 against Australia at the Gabba.

What a gem from Gill. He just makes you watch cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 19, 2021

Shubman Gill



That’s the tweet — Carlos Brathwaite (@TridentSportsX) January 19, 2021

Shubman Gill is a serious player!!!!! — Sam Billings (@sambillings) January 19, 2021

Well played, Shubman Gill. 91 runs from 146 balls including 8 fours and 2 sixes - one to remember and one of the finest in fourth innings by a youngster. pic.twitter.com/i7kxVEresZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 19, 2021

This is no longer a statement from Shubman Gill. It’s a declaration. He’s no longer the next big thing. He’s The Big Thing #AUSvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 19, 2021

Steaming Mitchell Starc, 21-year-old Shubman Gill 6,4,4. Future is here and it has started from Australia tour 2020-21. pic.twitter.com/ahNZxJokF1 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 19, 2021

200 runs for Shubman Gill in his Debut Test series at an average over 50 - By far the best opener of this series from both sides. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 19, 2021

Gill sure has been a find in this series. If anyone wants to make an audio compilation of his clean skin bat on ball I am hear for it. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 19, 2021

Here are the highlights of Shubman Gill's sublime 91

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag MOCKS Australia With Funny Meme After Shubman Gill's Fighting 91 On Day 5

Shubman Gill stats

The 21-year old is still in the early days of his international career. He has played three ODIs and three Tests for India where he has scored 49 and 259 runs respectively. Gill is yet to make his T20I debut. The Gill stats also include the 41 IPL games he has played where he has scored 939 runs at an average of 33.5 and strike-rate of 125.2 to go with seven fifties.

India vs Australia live score update

Meanwhile, after Rohit was dismissed early on Day 5 of the India vs Australia 4th Test, Gill and Pujara stitched a solid run partnership before the former was caught at slips off Nathan Lyon's bowling for a well-made 91. At the time of publishing this article, India's scoreboard read 175-3 with Pujara batting on 43 and Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 2. India need another 161 runs in 43 overs whereas Australia need 8 wickets to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant sings 'Spiderman' theme song behind stumps to annoy Australians: WATCH

SOURCE: BCCI TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.