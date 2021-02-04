Shubman Gill Makes It To Forbes 30 Under 30 List For 2021 After Australia Exploits

Indian batsman Shubman Gill is probably having the time of his life. The youngster is one of the brightest talents in the country who has been often cited as the next big thing in world cricket. Gill recently made his debut in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and showed exactly why he is rated so highly with his consistent and remarkable performances.

Shubman Gill youngest to feature in Forbes India's 30 under 30 list

The right-hander was one of the architects of India’s thrilling 2-1 series win over Australia Down Under. Playing a series-decider at a venue (The Gabba) that remained a graveyard for visitors since 1988, the 21-year-old batted with much intent and composure to set up an exciting run-chase for the lower order. Gill scored a counter-attacking 91 against a relentless Australian bowling attack to lay the foundation for the middle-order.

With his promising batting in the India vs Australia 2020 Test series, Gill has consolidated his position in the Indian Test team. The batsman was rightly rewarded for his rich vein of form as he was included in the Indian Test squad that will take on England in a four-match Test series. The India vs England 1st Test is set to commence on Friday, February 5 in Chennai.

Now, Gill has another reason to rejoice as he has been included in Forbes 30 under 30, an annual list of India’s brightest young stars. Forbes releases an annual list of India's best youngsters under the age of 30 and Gill has featured in the coveted list. The magazine honoured the cricketer as they wrote, "The rising star of Indian cricket is making his name in the big leagues of international cricket." Notably, Gill is the youngest to feature in Forbes India's 30 Under 30 list.

#ForbesIndia30U30 @RealShubmanGill: This 21-year-old rising star of Indian cricket is the youngest on our list this year, and is already making noise in the big league of international cricket | By @kathakalichanda https://t.co/UFWT5KR1rj — Forbes India (@forbes_india) February 3, 2021

Gill rose to prominence after finishing as the leading run-scorer of the Under-19 World Cup in 2018. The batsman made headlines after he scored four successive half-centuries in the competition. Gill who was also the vice-captain of the team amassed 324 runs in the World Cup and was also named the Player of the Tournament. The youngster was subsequently picked in the IPL by Kolkata Knight Riders and had a decent first couple of seasons. However, it was Dream11 IPL 2020 where he scored 440 runs in 14 games and made way for himself in India's Test team against Australia.

Shubman Gill career stats

The 21-year old is still in the early days of his international career. He has played three ODIs and as many Tests for India where he has scored 49 and 259 runs respectively. Gill is yet to make his T20I debut. The Gill career stats also include the 41 IPL games he has played where he has scored 939 runs at an average of 33.5 and a strike-rate of 125.2 to go with seven fifties.

