Shubman Gill Net Worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 Salary And Stats, Kolkata Batsman's Personal Life

Kolkata have emerged as one of the favourites to qualify for the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs after they romped to a 60-run win over Rajasthan on Sunday. During their run so far, Shubman Gill has emerged as a key contributor for the side at the top of the order and the onus will be on him to deliver if the two-time champions make it to the knockouts. Here's a look at Shubman Gill's net worth, his IPL salary and career so far.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Smashes First ODI Double Hundred On November 2, 2013; Watch Video

Shubman Gill net worth: Shubman Gill Dream11 IPL salary

Shubman Gill rose to prominence after a successful U-19 World Cup campaign in 2018. The elegant right-hander scored 372 runs at an average of 124.00 and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament as India won their record fourth title. Gill hasn't looked back ever since, scoring heavily in the domestic circuit and during India A tours to earn a place in Team India's squad. The Punjab batsman's performances in the U-19 World Cup also earned him a Dream11 IPL contract with Kolkata, and over the past seasons, he has proven to be an important player in their set-up. Gill has scored nearly 450 runs from 14 matches during the ongoing 2020 season.

Also Read: Pat Cummins Produces Personal Dream11 IPL Best 4-34 In Kolkata's Win Over Rajasthan: Watch

According to reports from All About Fame, Shubman Gill's net worth can be estimated to be around a substantial $1 million (₹7.4 crore). Much of his net worth his boosted by his earnings as a professional cricketer and brand endorsements. Gill was snapped up by Kolkata for ₹1.8 crore in 2018, and the 21-year-old continues to command the same fee in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Kolkata star endorses a host of brands including Nike, Cinthol, Gilette, Listerine, JBL among others. The U-19 World Cup winner recently featured on the cover of the ThnkMkt Magazine.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Delhi Vs Bangalore Live Stream, Pitch Report, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

While his performances on the field have earned him critical acclaim, the Kolkata star has also been involved in his fair share of rumours. Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, were rumoured to be dating after the duo posted pictures with similar captions on Instagram. Sara had also shared a picture of Gill during the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020, applauding the Kolkata star's fielding effort against Mumbai. While the rumours have been growing thick and fast, there's nothing concrete at the present moment.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri Reveals Playing In 1991 Aus Tour With Injury That Cut His Career By 5 Years

Disclaimer: The above Shubman Gill net worth and IPL salary are sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the aforementioned figures.

(Image Courtesy: Kolkata Instagram)

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.