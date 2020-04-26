Who Are Shubman Gill's Favourite Cricketer And Footballer? The Indian Youngster Reveals

India's upcoming star batsman Shubman Gill in a recent live chat on social media revealed his favourite cricketers and footballer as he interacted with fans. With no live-action cricket to be contested at the moment, cricketers have recently engaged themselves in a candid Instagram live chat.

In a similar thing, Gill did a #AskShubman session on Twitter, where fans asked him questions. Answering the questions, Gill revealed Veteran Australia great Ricky Ponting to be his favourite foreign player. Furthermore, the youngster chose Lionel Messi to be his favourite footballer over Cristiano Ronaldo. Have a look -

READ: Sachin Tendulkar adds fans' appeal for his own batting in reply to wonderful B'day wishes

Shubman Gill has represented India in only two ODIs since his debut in January 2019. Representing Punjab in the Ranji Trophy, the youngster has scored 2,133 runs in 34 innings at an average of 73.55. He was also adjudged as ‘Player of the Tournament’ in India’s victorious 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup campaign. Throughout the tournament, Gill scored 372 runs at a Bradman-esque average of 124.

READ: Yuvraj Singh urges citizens to raise their voice for safety of healthcare workers; Watch

Rohit Sharma Tips KKR Batsman Shubman Gill To Be The 'future Of Indian Cricket'

Veteran Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma & Harbhajan Singh recently took to Instagram for a live chat where they praised up-and-coming star batsman Shubman Gill. Worldwide cricketing activities have come to a standstill in wake of the highly-contagious coronavirus disease. Even the Board Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently postponed the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season until further notice, as the coronavirus-induced India lockdown continues to remain in effect.

In the live session, both Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh recalled their playing days with Mumbai Indians and discussed the current Indian line-up. While speaking about youngsters performing well in the domestic circuit, Harbhajan Singh cited the example of 20-year old batsman Shubman Gill. Singh said that Shubman Gill should have been given a chance in the Indian team in New Zealand when Rohit Sharma was ruled out because of an injury. The veteran off-spinner hailed Gill’s run-scoring abilities and believes that he deserved a chance for his constituent run of form in domestic cricket.

Rohit Sharma also seconded Harbhajan Singh’s opinion and stated that Shubman Gill is a “very fluent batsman”. Sharma then said that he thinks Shubman Gill could well be the “future” of Indian cricket. He also acknowledged his domestic form and said he should get chances in the Indian team.

READ: Harbhajan vows to write a book & reveal why 2011 WC squad never played together post-final

READ: Chris Gayle roasts 'annoying' Chahal, threatens to block Tik Tok star on social media