SIX Vs STR Dream11 BBL Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Match Details

Sydney Sixers will go head to head against Adelaide Strikers in the upcoming match of Big Bash League (BBL) on Sunday, January 05, 2019. The Toss of the match will be flipped at 12:30 PM IST and the match will begin at 1:10 PM IST. Sydney Sixers are placed on the second spot in the points table as they have registered a win-loss record of 6-4 in the 12 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers are at the third spot with a win-loss record of 5-3 in the 9 games they've played so far. The match will be played at the Coffs International Stadium.

SIX vs STR game schedule

Venue: Coffs International Stadium, Australia

Date: January 05, 2019

Time: 1:10 PM IST

SIX vs STR squads

Sydney Sixers Squad: Moises Henriques (c), Steve OKeefe, Steven Smith, Josh Hazlewood, James Vince, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Mickey Edwards, Henry Thornton, Lloyd Pope, Daniel Fallins, Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Justin Avendano, Ben Manenti, Hayden Kerr

Adelaide Strikers Squad: Cameron White, Peter Siddle, Michael Neser, Jonathan Wells, Harry Conway, Travis Head (c), Alex Carey, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Billy Stanlake, Nick Winter, Jake Lehmann, Harry Nielsen, Philip Salt, Rashid Khan, Liam O Connor, Jake Weatherald, Wes Agar

SIX vs STR top picks

Sydney Sixers: James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Tom Curran, Peter Siddle

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey, Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Rashid Khan

SIX vs STR: Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Alex Carey (Vice-Captain)

Batsmen: Jonathan Wells, James Vince, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Hughes

All-Rounders: Matthew Short, Moises Henriques (Captain), Tom Curran

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Ben Manenti, Peter Siddle

Adelaide Strikers start as favourites to win.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

