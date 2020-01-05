SIX Vs STR Dream11 BBL Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Match Details

Sydney Sixers will go head to head against Adelaide Strikers in the upcoming match of Big Bash League (BBL) on Sunday, January 05, 2019. The Toss of the match will be flipped at 12:30 PM IST and the match will begin at 1:10 PM IST. Sydney Sixers are placed on the second spot in the points table as they have registered a win-loss record of 6-4 in the 12 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers are at the third spot with a win-loss record of 5-3 in the 9 games they've played so far. The match will be played at the Coffs International Stadium.
Also Read l SAC vs NOP Dream11 NBA prediction, team, top picks and other details
SIX vs STR game schedule
Venue: Coffs International Stadium, Australia
Date: January 05, 2019
Time: 1:10 PM IST
Also Read l AUK vs CD Dream11 Super Smash prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details
SIX vs STR squads
Sydney Sixers Squad: Moises Henriques (c), Steve OKeefe, Steven Smith, Josh Hazlewood, James Vince, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Mickey Edwards, Henry Thornton, Lloyd Pope, Daniel Fallins, Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Justin Avendano, Ben Manenti, Hayden Kerr
Adelaide Strikers Squad: Cameron White, Peter Siddle, Michael Neser, Jonathan Wells, Harry Conway, Travis Head (c), Alex Carey, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Billy Stanlake, Nick Winter, Jake Lehmann, Harry Nielsen, Philip Salt, Rashid Khan, Liam O Connor, Jake Weatherald, Wes Agar
Also Read l VLD vs LEG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, and match schedule
SIX vs STR top picks
Sydney Sixers: James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Tom Curran, Peter Siddle
Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey, Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Rashid Khan
SIX vs STR: Dream11 Team and Prediction
Wicket-keepers: Alex Carey (Vice-Captain)
Batsmen: Jonathan Wells, James Vince, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Hughes
All-Rounders: Matthew Short, Moises Henriques (Captain), Tom Curran
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Ben Manenti, Peter Siddle
Adelaide Strikers start as favourites to win.
Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.
Also Read l SEV vs ATH Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details