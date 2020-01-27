SL-U19 Vs NIG-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Sri Lanka Under-19 will play against Nigeria Under-19 in the ICC Under-19 ODI Cricket World Cup in South Africa. The match will be played on January 27, 2020. Let us look at the SL-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other details of the match.

Also Read | KL Rahul enjoys being 'more proactive' in cricket with additional wicketkeeping duties

SL-U19 vs NIG-U19 Match Schedule

Venue: North-West University, Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Date: Monday, January 27, 2020

Time: 1.30 PM IST

SL-U19 vs NIG-U19 Match preview

Sri Lanka and Nigeria will face off in the first quarter-final of the ICC Under-19 ODI Cricket World Cup in South Africa. Sri Lanka are placed third on the Group A points table, while Nigeria are fourth in the Group B standings. Sri Lanka will be led by Nipun Dananjaya, while Sylvester Okpe will captain Nigeria.

Also Read | Cricketing fraternity come forward to hail Team India as they draw first blood against NZ

SL-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 Top Picks

Sri Lanka Under-19 Squad: Nipun Dananjaya (Captain), Kamil Mishara (Wicket-keeper), Navod Paranavithana, Ravindu Rasantha, Abhishek Kahaduwaarachchi, Sonal Dinusha, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Amshi de Silva, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Mohammed Shamaaz, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Chamindu Wijesinghe.

Nigeria Under-19 squad: Sylvester Okpe (captain), Sulaimon Runsewe (wicketkeeper), Elijah Olaleye, Miracle Ikaige, Samuel Mba, Isaac Danladi, Akhere Isesele, Peter Aho, Mohameed Taiwo, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Rasheed Abolarin, Oche Boniface, Ifeanyi Uboh, Shehu Audu and Miracle Akhigbe.

Also Read | MS Dhoni will walk away from cricket without creating much fuss: Suresh Raina

SL-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Elijah Olaleye

Vice-captain: Nipun Dananjaya

SL-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Kamil Mishara

Batsmen – Elijah Olaleye, Samuel Mba, Nipun Dananjaya, Navod Paranavithana

All-Rounders – Peter Aho, Kavindu Nadeeshan

Bowlers – Sudeera Thilakaratne, Ashian Daniel, Ifeanyi Uboh, Shehu Audu

Also Read | India set to play New Zealand in 3 cricket matches across the globe on January 24, 2020

SL-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka start off as the favourites against Nigeria.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.