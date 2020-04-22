Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues Play Bollywood Classics In Jam Session; Watch Video

In March 2020, the Indian women's cricket team made history by reaching their maiden T20 World Cup final in Australia. They remained unbeaten in the entire tournament before suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of hosts Australia in the final played at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground. After returning back from the T20 World Cup, India's women's cricketers are currently under self-isolation due to the India lockdown.

With cricket action not getting underway until the coronavirus is brought under control, cricketers are spending their time posting videos on social media. Recently, India women's team cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues posted a video on Instagram, where both of them are seen playing Bollywood songs during the India lockdown.

Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues karaoke video during India lockdown

In a video posted by Smriti Mandhana on her Instagram account, she was seen in a jam session with teammate Jemimah Rodrigues. The popular song Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaon from the 1997 Bollywood movie Yes Boss was played by Smriti Mandhana on her i-Pad while Jemimah Rodrigues was seen playing the song on her guitar.

Both of them can be seen playing the Bollywoood song in complete sync. The video was liked by fans and has so far received over 200,000 likes. In the second clip, both Smriti Mandhana and Rodrigues can be seen struggling to remain in sync with Jemimah Rodrigues can be heard saying that she "forgot" the tune on several occasions.

Smriti Mandhan joins 'Team Mask force'

Amidst the India lockdown, Smriti Mandhana recently joined the 'Team Mask Force' along with other Indian cricketers to make people aware of how they can make masks by sitting at home. In that video, Smriti Mandhana is also seen guiding people about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Aarogya Setu mobile app.

The other cricketers who had joined Smriti Mandhana for this noble cause included Team India skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma, veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh, former vice-captain Virender Sehwag, ex-skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, former captain and batting great Rahul Dravid, Indian women's ODI captain Mithali Raj as well as T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, cricket legend & cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

(IMAGE: SMRITI MANDHANA / INSTAGRAM)