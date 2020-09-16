SUR Vs SUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Surrey (SUR) is all set to battle it out against Sussex (SUS) in the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match will be played at the Kennington Oval in London. SUR vs SUS live streaming is slated to begin at 11.00 pm IST on Wednesday, September 16. Here is a look at our SUR vs SUS Dream11 prediction, SUR vs SUS Dream11 team and the probable SUR vs SUS playing 11.

SUR vs SUS live: SUR vs SUS Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams are in top three positions of the South Group and are very much in contention for a place in the knockout stages. Surrey is at the top of the points table after 4 wins from 7 matches and is in a comfortable position to nail a spot in the knockout round.

Coming to Sussex, they are currently third on the points table and very much in the running to seal a spot in the knockout round. This is their first clash in the tournament against their rivals after the earlier match between these groups was washed out due to rain.

SUR vs SUS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SUR vs SUS Dream11 team

SUR vs SUS Dream11 prediction: SUR vs SUS Dream11 team: SUR squad

Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks, Hashim Amla, Rory Burns, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Scott Borthwick, Matt Dunn, Rikki Clarke, Liam Plunkett

SUR vs SUS Dream11 prediction: SUR vs SUS Dream11 team: SUS squad

Luke Wright (c), Ben Brown (wk), Aaron Thomason, Calum MacLeod, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, George Garton, Ollie Robinson, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Will Beer, Jack Carson, Stuart Meaker, Philip Salt

SUR vs SUS Dream11 prediction: SUR vs SUS top picks

Ben Foakes

Liam Plunkett

Luke Wright

Tymal Mills

SUR vs SUS Dream11 prediction: SUR vs SUS injury news

In terms of injuries, Surrey has a lot of players who will be missing the match. Gareth Batty misses this match with a hamstring injury. Jade Dernbach is absent with a groin injury and all-rounder Jordan Clark is out with foot and ankle injuries. Nick Kimber is recovering from a knee injury, while Conor McKerr (knee), Morne Morkel (ankle), Ryan Patel (knee) & Ollie Pope (shoulder) are out for the rest of the season. Sussex will be without any injured players for the match.

SUR vs SUS Dream11 team

SUR vs SUS Dream11 prediction

Our SUR vs SUS Dream11 prediction is that SUR will pick up a win in this fixture.

Note: The SUR vs SUS Dream11 prediction, SUR vs SUS top picks and SUR vs SUS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SUR vs SUS match prediction and SUR vs SUS Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Surrey Cricket / Twitter