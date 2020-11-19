SOP Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Match Preview

Southern Punjab (SOP) will go up against Sindh (SIN) in the upcoming match of Quaid-e-Azam trophy on Friday, November 20 at 10:30 am IST. The game will be played at the National Stadium Karachi in Pakistan. Here's a look at our SOP vs SIN Dream11 prediction, probable SOP vs SIN playing 11 and SOP vs SIN Dream11 team.

SOP vs SIN Dream11 prediction: SOP vs SIN Dream11 prediction and preview

Despite losing to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their last outing, Southern Punjab are at the top spot of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy points table with 55 points. Shan Masood and team have played three matches so far in the tournament, winning two. Sindh, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot with 36. In their last three matches, Sarfaraz Ahmed and company has won only one match.

SOP vs SIN live: SOP vs SIN Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, November 20, 2020

Time: 10:30 am IST

Venue: National Stadium Karachi in Pakistan

SOP vs SIN Dream11 prediction: SOP vs SIN Dream11 team, squad list

SOP vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Southern Punjab squad

Shan Masood, Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Agha Salman, Bilawal Bhatti, Dilbar Hussain, Imran Rafiq, Maqbool Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Saif Badar, Umar Khan, Zeeshan Ashraf

SOP vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Sindh squad

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asad Shafiq, Ashiq Ali, Azizullah, Fawad Alam, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasan, Omair Yousuf, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Khan, Tabish Khan

SOP vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SOP vs SIN Dream11 team

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Abbas

Sindh: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Sharjeel Khan

SOP vs SIN Dream11 prediction: SOP vs SIN Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batsmen: Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Imran Rafiq, Asad Shafiq

All-Rounders: Saud Shakeel, Fawad Alam, Aamer Yamin

Bowlers: Sharjeel Khan, Tabish Khan, Mohammad Abbas

SOP vs SIN live: SOP vs SIN match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our RSCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction is that Southern Punjab will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SOP vs SIN match prediction and SOP vs SIN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SOP vs SIN Dream11 team and SOP vs SIN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

