SOP Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Match Preview

Southern Punjab (SOP) will go up against Sindh (SIN) in the upcoming match of Quaid-e-Azam trophy on Friday, November 20 at 10:30 am IST. The game will be played at the National Stadium Karachi in Pakistan. Here's a look at our SOP vs SIN Dream11 prediction, probable SOP vs SIN playing 11 and SOP vs SIN Dream11 team.
Despite losing to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their last outing, Southern Punjab are at the top spot of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy points table with 55 points. Shan Masood and team have played three matches so far in the tournament, winning two. Sindh, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot with 36. In their last three matches, Sarfaraz Ahmed and company has won only one match.
Shan Masood, Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Agha Salman, Bilawal Bhatti, Dilbar Hussain, Imran Rafiq, Maqbool Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Saif Badar, Umar Khan, Zeeshan Ashraf
Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asad Shafiq, Ashiq Ali, Azizullah, Fawad Alam, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasan, Omair Yousuf, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Khan, Tabish Khan
Considering the recent run of form, our RSCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction is that Southern Punjab will come out on top in this contest.
Second round of first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy promises absorbing action— PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) October 30, 2020
More: https://t.co/sjgj6j78sy#QEA20 | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/TkVcQayygs
Note: The SOP vs SIN match prediction and SOP vs SIN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SOP vs SIN Dream11 team and SOP vs SIN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.
