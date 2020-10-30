Quaid E Azam Trophy CEP Vs NOR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Pakistan's Central Punjab cricket team are all set to face off against the Northern Pakistan cricket team in match 6 of the Quaid e Azam Trophy. The CEP vs NOR match will begin at 10:30 am IST from the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi on October 31. Here are the CEP vs NOR live streaming details, how to watch CEP vs NOR live in India and the CEP vs NOR pitch and weather report.

Quaid e Azam Trophy: CEP vs NOR preview

Last year's Quaid e Azam Trophy winners, Central Punjab will take on last year's runners-up Northern Pakistan in tomorrow's match. Both teams have gotten off to losing starts at the tournament. Central Punjab lost to Sindh in their first match of the series, going down by 6 wickets. Batting first, Central Punjab made 207 runs and then restricted their opponents to 239. In their second innings, CEP declared at 243 runs but failed to defend it. They are in 4th place on the table, with 3 points.

Meanwhile, Northern Pakistan lost their first encounter of the series to Southern Punjab. NOR put up 165 in their first innings, but then failed massively in their bowling innings, giving away 507 runs. In their second innings, Northern Pakistan failed to chase down the huge total put up by Southern Punjab, losing by an innings and 96 runs. They are now bottom of the table with just one point.

Quaid e Azam Trophy live: CEP vs NOR live streaming details

The Quaid e Azam Trophy CEP vs NOR game will not be televised in India. CEP vs NOR live streaming will begin at 10:30 am IST on the PCB YouTube channel. CEP vs NOR live scores can be followed on the Pakistan Cricket website and social media channels.

Quaid e Azam Trophy: CEP vs NOR pitch report

The pitch used for the CEP vs NOR match can be expected to be a neutral one and will provide something for both, batsmen and bowlers. The first match at the venue was the one between Northern Pakistan and Southern Pakistan that witnessed 29 wickets being taken in three innings and a total of more than 900 runs.

Quaid e Azam Trophy: CEP vs NOR weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather in Karachi will be hazy and sunny for the match. The temperature will reach a high of 35°C in the afternoon. Humidity will be 24% and no rain has been predicted for all four days of the match. Fans can expect an uninterrupted Test match.

Image Credits: PCB Website

