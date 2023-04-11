'Sorry, we thought he was Dhoni': Dinesh Karthik blasted for last-ball blunder against LSG

On Monday, the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants went down to the wire. In the end, LSG picked up the win by one wicket as a howler made by Dinesh Karthik gave Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi the time to complete the single. Karthik is receiving criticism on social media for his fumble on the last ball of the RCB vs LSG match.

With 1 needed of the last bowl, the field was up and Avesh Khan was on strike. Harshal Patel had the ball in hand and he made the stride once again. He released the ball and it was a swing and a miss by Khan. However, with only one required, the pair of Khan and Bishnoi charged and completed the run, as wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik failed to collect the ball on the first count. The unintentional error put heed on Karthik as he has been slammed on social media for his costly miss. Some users have brought in the comparison with MS Dhoni, whereas some called him a choker.

Dinesh Karthik blasted for last-ball blunder against LSG

Since the culmination of the match, Dinesh Karthik has been a trending topic on social media as fans are constantly commenting on his last ball keeping-error. The player is being criticised heavily. Here are a few of the many reactions of cricket fans.

Dinesh Karthik. What a choker. Man!! Ashwin saved us that day#RCBvsLSG pic.twitter.com/Cz7p3wEN9U — Pandit Jofra Archer (@Punn_dit) April 10, 2023

Biggest Achievement of Dinesh Karthik is getting compared to Dhoni!!!

Choker for real 😭 pic.twitter.com/fsSfUxO1J4 — Verot Choli (@VerotCholi) April 10, 2023

I'm sorry dhoni i compared u with a player like dinesh karthik 💔 pic.twitter.com/S5vXXFa5QE — M. (@IconicKohIi) April 10, 2023

anr day of thanking Ashwin Anna for doing this and saving us that day, Dinesh Karthik had almost bottled that game asw 😭 pic.twitter.com/A4WmnbBUGW — retired ICT fan (@anubhav__tweets) April 10, 2023

While the run was completed at last, It came after a controversy, as before the ball had been bowled Harshal Patel seemingly attempted a Mankad over Ravi Bishnoi and upon failing in his endeavor the bowler then tried to get a run-out, which was ruled off by the umpire. With the win, LSG have climbed to the top. Whereas, after enduring second consecutive loss, RCB have slumped to the 7th position.