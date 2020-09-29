Dream11 IPL 2020: Are Super Over Runs/wickets/catches/run-outs Counted In Players' Stats?

With the introduction of Super Over in cricket, fans have an additional dimension to ponder about. Apart from increasing the excitement levels in limited-overs fixtures, the addition of a Super Over also helps determine a clear winner during a tied match. Here we speak about whether performances of players in a Super Over have an impact on their personal records or not based on Dream11 IPL Super Over rules. The Dream11 IPL 2020 has already witnessed several high octane encounters within its first ten matches itself, including two matches that went down the wire till the Super Over.

Dream11 IPL Super Over rules

A maximum of three batsmen are allowed to bat for a batting side in the Super Over according to the Dream11 IPL Super Over rules, whereas the bowling team elects one bowler out of playing XI. The runs scored by the batters or the wickets that a bowler takes during it are not added to the respective player's tally. It is similar to the penalty shootouts that take place in a football match, where the goals scored are not included in the player's overall statistics.

Virat Kohli had 5,435 runs to his name in the league before he came out to bat in the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over contest. Despite the batsman scoring 5 runs in the Super Over, his overall runs remain unchanged as per Dream11 IPL Super over rules. The Punjab vs Delhi Super Over was yet another testimony of the same as the performances of players were not added as a part of their individual statistics in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Dream11 IPL points table

The Bangalore team has climbed up to the third spot in Dream11 IPL points table after a nerve-wracking Bangalore vs Mumbai Super over. The Mumbai team that was placed at the fourth position before the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over has fallen down to the fifth place. The Delhi side that also came on top in a nail-biting Punjab vs Delhi Super Over, continue to be the table toppers in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Rajasthan is stationed at the second position after winning both of their matches too.

