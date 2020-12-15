South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Series In Doubt? Player Tests COVID-19 Positive In Domestic Game

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2020 series is uncertain after the cancellation of the Titans vs Dolphins domestic game in South Africa due to a major COVID-19 scare. The Titans and the Dolphins were scheduled to play a domestic four-day match at SuperSport. The game was called off with the news coming before the start of the second day’s play after one of the Dolphins players had tested positive for the deadly disease.

TITANS VS DOLPHINS CLASH CALLED OFF ❌



South Africa vs Sri Lanka tour details

The Dolphins and the Titans consisted of 6 players who were included in the South African cricket team squad for their upcoming Test matches against Sri Lanka. The South African team were scheduled to play 2 Test matches against the island nation with the first Test match set to be played at Centurion. The 2 match Test series is expected to kick off from December 26.

Cricket South Africa's chief medical officer provided his comments on the same. While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Dr. Shuaib Manjra revealed how domestic cricket has not been played in a bio-bubble, which is similar to many other tournaments around the world such as county cricket, but that’s after having strict COVID-19 protocols in place that players are expected to follow.

He added how they will test all the Dolphins players to determine if they need to quarantine in Centurion before returning to Durban and and testing the Titans players too. Dr. Manjra went on to mention how some of the players are a part of the national team squad and the development's impact on the Sri Lanka series but a decision would not be made immediately on it.

The Sri Lankan national cricket team will be setting foot in South Africa this week. They are scheduled to arrive on Friday after getting assurance of a better bio-bubble than the one England were provided with. Both the teams, South Africa and Sri Lanka, will be staying at the Irene Country Club as they set up a bio-bubble for the upcoming 2 Test matches.

However, the decision on the direct inclusion of 6 players involved in the Titans-Dolphins fixture is yet to be taken. Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, and Sarel Erwee were the 6 players who were playing the Titans vs Dolphins game.

South Africa England series cancelled

Earlier this month, South Africa was scheduled to play England in a 3-match ODI Series. The first ODI was scheduled to be played on December 4, but was postponed to December 6 after a player from the South African camp tested positive for the disease as well. Later on, Cricket South Africa announced the postponement of the whole South Africa-England series as it was cancelled.

