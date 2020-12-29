Wasim Jaffer Makes THIS Special Request To Indian Fans After Shubman Gill's Debut

Youngster Shubman Gill's inclusion in the side reaped dividends for the Indian side as the visitors put forth a clinical performance in the crucial India vs Australia Boxing Day Test. The 21-year-old cricketer showcased great composure and contributed significantly with the bat to give his side an advantage over the in-form Australian bowling line-up. Impressed with the player's capabilities, a former India cricketer has urged the fans to handle the talented player in an efficient way.

India vs Australia 2020: Wasim Jaffer proposes an approach to increase Shubman Gill's longevity

India's lion-hearted performance at Melbourne is bound to enthrall the fans. The contest was of utmost importance for the tourists after their dismal outing in the opening Test of the India vs Australia 2020 series. With star players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma unavailable for the game, and with Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav's injury, India had all the odds against them.

Several cricket experts had written the Ajinkya Rahane-led side off ahead of the fixture. However, the team, with their relentless determination and grit, conquered the mighty Aussies in the India vs Australia Boxing Day Test.

Shubman Gill had shown glimpses of form during India's final tour game and was perceived as an automatic selection for the pink-ball Test at Adelaide by the fans. Despite his gutsy half-century in the warm-up match, Gill had to wait for his much-awaited debut. The youngster finally was rewarded with his Test cap ahead of the second Test, and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Indian batsmen were subject to criticism for their overly defensive approach in the series opener. However, Shubman Gill's approach of counter-attacking the Australian quicks proved to be the game-changer in the subsequent battle. With scores of 45 and 35* in the Test, the player has undoubtedly cemented his place at the top of the order for the remaining two fixtures. However, Wasim Jaffer is concerned about the cricketer and has urged the fans to let him concentrate on his game.

Wasim Jaffer took to his Twitter account, where he highlighted the fact that the young batsman is a special talent. The 42-year-old emphasized how it is imperative to let him enjoy his game. The cricketer-turned-coach also suggested that fans should avoid comparisons as lofty expectations often lead to added-pressure for a cricketer.

Shubman is special but please let him enjoy his cricket and grow into his career. Don't compare him to anyone and put undue pressure on him. He's not next somebody he's first Shubman Gill. We've lost many great talents due to undue pressure and unreal expectations. #Shubmangill — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 29, 2020

From his being scrutinized for his strike-rate in the recently concluded Indian Premier League, to his link-up rumours with Sara Tendulkar, Shubman Gill has come a long way. Considering the promising start that the player has had to his Test career, he has a golden chance to convert his starts into big scores and help India clinch the series. Gill has shown maturity in his game, and it is indeed a great source of inspiration for aspiring cricketers as well.

India vs Australia Boxing Day Test: Ajinkya Rahane and co. trump Australia by 8 wickets

The Indian camp will be content with the way they performed in the clash to level the series. The stakes are bound to be higher in the third Test, and an exciting battle between the sides is on the cards. India's comprehensive win has brought them back into the series, and it will be a momentous victory if they manage to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy one more time.

