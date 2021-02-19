South African T20 Challenge Titans Vs Knights Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

The Titans (TIT) will go up against the Knights (KTS) in the opening match of the South African T20 Challenge or CSA T20 Challenge. The match will be played at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, South Africa. The TIT vs KTS live streaming is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM SAST (1:30 PM IST) on Friday, February 19. Here is our Titans vs Knights prediction, information on how to watch Titans vs Knights live in India and where to catch Titans vs Knights live scores.

Titans vs Knights live streaming: Titans vs Knights prediction and preview

Both Titans and Knights will play their first match of the tournament on Friday, which has the potential to be a cracker. TIT would enter the game with Dean Elgar being their best batsman and Tabraiz Shamsi leading the bowling attack. KTS, on the other hand, will rely on Pite van Biljon, Farhaan Berhardien and Shaun von Berg who are currently in good form.

Titans vs Knights live streaming: How to watch Titans vs Knights live scores

The Titans vs Knights match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For Titans vs Knights live scores, fans can also visit the official social media pages of both the teams.

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM SAST, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa

Titans vs Knights live scores: Titans vs Knights pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature of Durban is expected to be around 21 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 8km/h. The pitch of the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium looks balanced and fans cans expect a good contest between the batters and bowlers.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) today announced the schedule for the CSA T20 Challenge to be held from 19-28 February in a bio-secure environment (BSE) at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. #ItsKnightTime #T20Cricket pic.twitter.com/XNfEXOOWeP — VKB Knights (@KnightsCricket) February 5, 2021

South African T20 Challenge 2021 live stream: Titans vs Knights squads

Titans vs Knights live scores: Titans squad

Heinrich Klaasen, Theunis de Bruyn, Grant Thomson, Henry Davids, Chris Morris, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Junior Dala, Okuhle Cele, Simon Harmer, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gregory Mahlokwana, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams.

Titans vs Knights live scores: Knights squad

Pite van Biljon, Mbulelo Budaza, Jacques Snyman, Andries Gouws, Gerald Coetzee, Patrick Kruger, Shaun von Berg, Grant Mokoena, Farhaan Berhardien, Alfred Mothoa, Ferisco Adams, Wandile Makwetu, Raynard van Tonder, Matthew Kleinveldt, Jonathan Vandiar, Migael Pretorius.

