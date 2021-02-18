OV Vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ford Trophy Match Preview

Quick links:
The Otago Volts (OV) and the Canterbury Kings (CTB) will clash in the twenty-fourth match of the Ford Trophy 2020-21 on Friday, February 19 at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 AM IST). The match will be played at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown, New Zealand. Here's a look at our OV vs CTB Dream11 prediction, probable OV vs CTB playing 11 and OV vs CTB Dream11 team.
The Canterbury Kings are currently at the second spot of the Ford Trophy standings with 18 points. Chad Bowes and team have played six games so far in the tournament, winning four and losing two. The Otago Volts, on the other hand, are at the third spot of the table with 12 points and a win-loss record of 3-3.
Neil Broom, Anaru Kitchen, Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Mitchell McClenaghan, Michael Rippon, Mitch Renwick, Matthew Bacon, Nathan Smith, Dean Foxcroft, Dale Phillips, Michael Rae, Travis Muller, Angus McKenzie, Jarrod McKay, Max Chu, Llew Johnson, Cam Hawkins
Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell, Cam Fletcher, Cole McConchie, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Will Williams, Edward Nuttall, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Ken McClure, Andrew Hazeldine, Theo van Woerkom, Fraser Sheat, Sean Davey, Matthew Hay, Tyler Lortan, Mitchell Hay, Jackson Latham
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Canterbury Kings will come out on top in this contest.
Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls have both been declared fit for our Ford Trophy trip south!— Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) February 17, 2021
Story 👉 https://t.co/hf6apHUKbT pic.twitter.com/9U0iaEEAf6
Note: The OV vs CTB match prediction and OV vs CTB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The OV vs CTB Dream11 team and OV vs CTB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
