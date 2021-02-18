AA Vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ford Trophy Match Preview

The Auckland Aces (AA) will go up against the Central Stags (CS) in the twenty-third match of the Ford Trophy 2020-21 on Friday, February 19 at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 AM IST). The match will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland, New Zealand. Here's a look at our AA vs CS Dream11 prediction, probable AA vs CS playing 11 and AA vs CS Dream11 team.

AA vs CS Dream11 prediction: AA vs CS Dream11 preview

The Auckland Aces are currently at the second last (5th) spot of the Ford Trophy standings with nine points. William O'Donnell and team have played six games so far in the tournament, winning two and losing four. The Central Stags, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) position with six points and a win-loss record of 1-4.

AA vs CS live: AA vs CS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM local time, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, New Zealand

Also Read l FAL vs HAW Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview

AA vs CS Dream11 prediction: AA vs CS Dream11 team, squad list

AA vs CS Dream11 prediction: Auckland Aces squad

Craig Cachopa, Colin Munro, Robert O'Donnell, Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Ben Horne, Glenn Phillips, Benjamin Lister, Mark Chapman, Matt McEwan, Graeme Beghin, Danru Ferns, William Somerville, Jamie Brown, William O'Donnell, Louis Delport, Bradley Rodden, Ross ter Braak, Ryan Harrison, Olly Pringle, Cole Briggs

AA vs CS Dream11 prediction: Central Stags squad

George Worker, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Ben Smith, Dane Cleaver, Seth Rance, Tom Bruce, Will Young, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Ross Taylor, Greg Hay, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Ben Wheeler, Adam Milne, Christian Leopard, Brad Schmulian, Bayley Wiggins, Ray Toole, Jayden Lennox, Felix Murray, Liam Dudding, Joey Field, Ryan Watson, Ben Stoyanoff, Stefan Hook

Also Read l HAW vs TRS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 match preview

AA vs CS Dream11 prediction: AA vs CS Dream11 team, top picks

Auckland Aces: William O'Donnell, Sean Solia, Ross ter Braak

Central Stags: George Worker, Josh Clarkson, Jayden Lennox

AA vs CS Dream11 prediction: AA vs CS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Ben Horne

Batsmen: William O'Donnell, Robert O'Donnell, George Worker, Ross Taylor

All-Rounders: Josh Clarkson, Sean Solia, Ryan Harrison

Bowlers: Ross ter Braak, Benjamin Lister, Jayden Lennox

Also Read l FAL vs BLP Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 match preview

AA vs CS live: AA vs CS match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Auckland Aces will come out on top in this contest.

🟩 T E A M N E W S 🟩



The Ford Trophy returns & with it BEN WHEELER, plus milestone matches for ROSS TAYLOR & WILL YOUNG 🥳



Here's everything you need to know ✅



🟩🟩🟩 #FORDTROPHY

🟩🟩🟩 #CRICKETNATION

🟩🟩🟩 #LOVETHESTAGS https://t.co/PoIe1EbAER — Central Stags 🏏 (@CentralStags) February 17, 2021

Note: The AA vs CS match prediction and AA vs CS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AA vs CS Dream11 team and AA vs CS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l PUW vs TRS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview

Image Source: Central Stags/ Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.