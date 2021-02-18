AA Vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ford Trophy Match Preview

Quick links:
The Auckland Aces (AA) will go up against the Central Stags (CS) in the twenty-third match of the Ford Trophy 2020-21 on Friday, February 19 at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 AM IST). The match will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland, New Zealand. Here's a look at our AA vs CS Dream11 prediction, probable AA vs CS playing 11 and AA vs CS Dream11 team.
The Auckland Aces are currently at the second last (5th) spot of the Ford Trophy standings with nine points. William O'Donnell and team have played six games so far in the tournament, winning two and losing four. The Central Stags, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) position with six points and a win-loss record of 1-4.
Craig Cachopa, Colin Munro, Robert O'Donnell, Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Ben Horne, Glenn Phillips, Benjamin Lister, Mark Chapman, Matt McEwan, Graeme Beghin, Danru Ferns, William Somerville, Jamie Brown, William O'Donnell, Louis Delport, Bradley Rodden, Ross ter Braak, Ryan Harrison, Olly Pringle, Cole Briggs
George Worker, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Ben Smith, Dane Cleaver, Seth Rance, Tom Bruce, Will Young, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Ross Taylor, Greg Hay, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Ben Wheeler, Adam Milne, Christian Leopard, Brad Schmulian, Bayley Wiggins, Ray Toole, Jayden Lennox, Felix Murray, Liam Dudding, Joey Field, Ryan Watson, Ben Stoyanoff, Stefan Hook
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Auckland Aces will come out on top in this contest.
🟩 T E A M N E W S 🟩— Central Stags 🏏 (@CentralStags) February 17, 2021
The Ford Trophy returns & with it BEN WHEELER, plus milestone matches for ROSS TAYLOR & WILL YOUNG 🥳
Here's everything you need to know ✅
🟩🟩🟩 #FORDTROPHY
🟩🟩🟩 #CRICKETNATION
🟩🟩🟩 #LOVETHESTAGS https://t.co/PoIe1EbAER
Note: The AA vs CS match prediction and AA vs CS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AA vs CS Dream11 team and AA vs CS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
