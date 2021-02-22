South African T20 Challenge Titans Vs Lions Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Momentum Multiply Titans will take on the Imperial Lions in the eighth match of the South African T20 Challenge 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM local time (6:00 PM IST) from the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban on February 22, 2021. Here are the Titans vs Lions live streaming details, how to watch South African T20 Challenge 2021 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

As it stands @DolphinsCricket will make it through to the final while the two play-off spots are still highly contended. 😲



Who are you backing to make it to the finals? #BetwayT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/pc0nD3HUV2 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 22, 2021

South African T20 Challenge: Titans vs Lions preview

Two of the strongest teams of the South African T20 Challenge tournament 2021, will go head to head on Monday evening. The Titans took on the Knights in the inaugural match of the season and came out on top with a 6-wicket win. They then downed the Cape Cobras by 16 runs to go to second place on the table with 8 points and an impressive net run rate of +1.011.

The Imperial Lions, meanwhile won their only game, against the Warriors, by 4 wickets. They are now at the third place on the table with 4 points and an NRR of +0.374. A win on Monday will take the Titans to the top of the table and ensure them a finals spot, while the Lions will retain their playoffs spot at No.3.

South African T20 Challenge live in India: Titans vs Lions live streaming details

Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the South African T20 Challenge tournament on the Star Sports Network. The Titans vs Lions live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For the Titans vs Lions live scores, one can visit the social media pages of Cricket South Africa as well as the participating teams.

South African T20 Challenge live in India: Titans vs Lions squads

Lions: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Delano Potgieter, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Malusi Siboto, Eldred Hawken, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Ruan Haasbroek.

Titans: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Sibonelo Makhanya, Heinrich Klaasen (W/C), Dayyaan Galiem, Chris Morris, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Henry Davids, Simon Harmer, Grant Thomson, Okuhle Cele, Gregory Mahlokwana.

South African T20 Challenge: Titans vs Lions pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the tournament games that have already taken place at this ground, the pitch for this match will be conducive to both, bowlers and batsmen. The average score should be around the 150-run mark. Accuweather predicts a cloudy day in Durban with rain expected in the hours before the match. The high humidity and dense cloud cover will make things even easier for pace bowlers.

Image Credits: Cricket South Africa Twitter

