Vincy Premier League T10 DVE Vs FCS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Dark View Explorers (DVE) will take on Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) in Match 23 of the Vincy Premier League T10 on Wednesday, November 18 at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. DVE vs FCS live streaming will commence at 8:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the match, here are the DVE vs FCS live streaming details, how to watch DVE vs FCS live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Vincy Premier League T10: DVE vs FCS preview

The Explorers are currently third in the points table with four wins and three losses from seven matches. On the other hand, the Strikers are languishing at the bottom with just one win and six losses in seven games. These two sides met each other during Match 18 of the tournament where the Explorers emerged victorious by 22 runs. While the Explorers will look to keep the winning momentum going, the Strikers will look to capitalize on their win from the last game against Botanic Garden Rangers.

Vincy Premier League T10 Live: DVE vs FCS live streaming details

The Vincy Premier League T10 League telecast of DVE vs FCS live in India will not be available for Indian viewers. However, fans can catch the DVE vs FCS live streaming on FanCode, a Dream Sports-owned sports aggregator app. DVE vs FCS live scores and updates can be followed on VPL T10's Instagram page.

Vincy Premier League T10: DVE vs FCS pitch report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex is proving to be a batsman's paradise. Batsmen have been posting massive scores on this surface throughout the campaign. However, slow spinners can be effective on this pitch with rain expected during the game.

Vincy Premier League T10: DVE vs FCS weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts chances of rain during the match, meaning that fans can expect interruptions during the contest. The weather is expected to be very humid, with humidity predicted at 83% and some heavy showers expected in the day. The temperature during the match will be 27°C.

IMAGE: VPLT10 INSTAGRAM

