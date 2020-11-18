Vincy Premier League T10 GRD Vs LSH Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Game Preview

Grenadines Divers will take on La Soufriere Hikers in the 24th match of the Vincy Premier League T10. The match is scheduled to be played at Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent on Wednesday, November 18 at 10:30 pm IST. Here's a look at the GRD vs LSH live streaming preview and other details for this VPL T10 fixture.

Vincy Premier League T10 live match preview

the La Soufriere Hikers have had an average run during this Vincy Premier League T10 season. Of the 7 games they played, the La Soufriere Hikers have managed to win only 2 matches. Losing 4 games, the Hikers had one of their match end with no Result. Currently sitting at the 4th spot with just 5 points and a negative 0.8.77 net run rate, the games against Grenadines Divers is their only chance of ending the tournament on a high and making a last push for the top 4 slot.

Grenadines Divers have also suffered from a similar fate as they sit below the hikers at the 5th spot. Just like the Hikers, the Divers could manage only 2 wins from their 7 matches. .A win for the Divers will push them above the Hikers and help them win a spot in the Eliminator. The winner of this game will cement a slot for themselves as they will face Dark View Explorers in the second Eliminator on Friday, November 20.

What next in the Vincy Premier League T10

Defending champions Salt Pond Breakers have been one of the top-performing teams in the Vincy Premier League T10. The Salt Pond Beakers finished with 12 points and are on the top of the table. They will take on second-placed Botanic Garden Rangers in the first Eliminator at the Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent. The winner of this game will play the Dark View Explorers in the second Eliminator, while the loser will compete with Fort Charlotte Strikers in the 5th/6th playoff match. The Finals of the Vincy Premier League T10 are scheduled on November 22 with live coverage of the same being available from 10:30 PM onwards.

Where to watch GRD vs LSH live in India?

The GRD vs LSH live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode. The match begins at 10:30 IST. Users can also follow the official page of both the respective teams or Vincy Premier League T10’s social media channels for GRD vs LSH live scores.

