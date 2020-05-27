SPB Vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

Salt Pond Breakers will face Soufriere Hikers in their upcoming Vincy Premier T10 League clash at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. Salt Pond Breakers are currently top of the Vincy Premier T20 League table. Salt Pond Breakers have managed to win all the five games in the league so far and have racked up 10 points in the process. As for Soufriere Hikers, they are second in the Vincy Premier T10 League. Soufriere Hikers have managed to win a total of four games out of the five games played in the league so far (Losses 1) and have banked eight points in the process.

The game will commence on Wednesday, May 27 at 10 pm IST. Fans can play the SPB vs LSH Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SPB vs LSH Dream11 prediction, SPB vs LSH Dream11 top picks and SPB vs LSH Dream11 team.

SPB vs LSH Dream11 team

SPB vs LSH Dream11 top picks

Sunil Ambris (Captain) Donwell Hector (Vice-captain) Jeremy Layne Casmus Hackshaw Salvan Brown Derson Maloney

SPB vs LSH Dream11 team: Full squads

SPB vs LSH Dream11 team: Salt Pond Breakers squad

Christroy John, Donwell Hector, Kadir Nedd, Kevin Peters, Rickford Walker, Sunil Ambris, Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Seon Sween, Benniton Stapleton, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Wesrick Strough

SPB vs LSH Dream11 team: La Soufriere Hikers squad

Camano Cain, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Rawdon Bentick, Salvan Browne, Dean Browne, Rayan Williams, Camus Hackshaw, Tilron Harry, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Dalzell, Kimson Dalzell, Othniel Lewis.

SPB vs LSH Dream11 team

SPB vs LSH Dream11 team: Salt Pond Breakers predicted playing XI

Seon Sween (WK), Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Kadir Nedd, Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Benniton Stapleton, Wesrick Strough

SPB vs LSH Dream11 team: La Soufriere Hikers predicted playing XI

Casmus Hackshaw , Tilron Harry (WK), Derson Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Salvan Brown, Rawdon Bentick, Dean Browne, Othneil Lewis, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Kimson Dalzell

SPB vs LSH Dream11 prediction

Our SPB vs LSH Dream11 prediction is that Salt Pond Breakers will win this game.

Note: The SPB vs LSH Dream11 prediction, SPB vs LSH Dream11 top picks and SPB vs LSH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SPB vs LSH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.