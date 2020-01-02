Spectacular: Seagulls Flying Around Him, Daniel Christian's Cartwheel Stops Sure-shot 4

Daniel Christian had an excellent day not only with the bat but also on the field during Melbourne Renegades' Big Bash League ,match against Sydney Sixers at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Thursday. Christian had played a spectacular knock of an unbeaten 17-ball 32 at a strike rate of 188.24 which included three boundaries and a maximum which helped the hosts in posting a respectable score of 153/6 in their 20 overs. However, it was his brilliant piece of fielding during the second innings that stood out and was arguably the top moment of the contest.

Daniel Christian saves a certain boundary

The Sydney Sixers looked to finish the game early after a brisk start from their openers Josh Phillipe and Daniel Hughes. Nonetheless, the Renegades struck back with three quick wickets and seemed to keep things under control for a while but the duo of James Vince and Jordan Silk had other ideas as they resurrected the visitors' run chase.

The Melbourne side needed a breakthrough at the earliest but that was not happening. But, when Vince had played a fierce square cut through the off side and for a moment it appeared that the ball would race away to the fence like a tracer bullet, Daniel Christian covered a long distance, put in a dive and just managed to pull the ball back with his brilliant athleticism.

The GIF of Dan Christian's brilliant athleticism was posted by Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle.

The execution was exceptional and DC nailed the landing too! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/u2DURVgmVi — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2020

Sixers come out on top in an edge-of-the-seat thriller

After James Vince was castled for a 26-ball 41, it nearly opened up the floodgates for the hosts. However, Jordan Silk anchored the Sixers' run chase and got the visitors over the line on the penultimate ball of the match. He remained unbeaten on a 26-ball 36 at a strike rate of 138.46 including a boundary and a couple of maximums.

