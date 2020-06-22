Sreesanth Eyes India Comeback Through Seeking Help From Michael Jordan's Ex-trainer

Indian cricketer S Sreesanth was part of India's two World Cup-winning squads, lifting the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup in 2011. S Sreesanth was also part of the Indian Test team, which rose to the top of the Test rankings in 2009. S Sreesanth has had his share of success as he gave several match-winning performances in his career, which got shortened courtesy BCCI's 7-year ban on him after the IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal.

Michael Jordan's former trainer to help Sreesanth make a comeback

Now, Sreesanth is gearing up to make a comeback and the right-arm pacer is leaving no stone unturned in his long and arduous road towards redemption. Sreesanth is taking lessons in mental conditioning from Michael Jordan's former trainer Tim Grover. Sreesanth gets up as early as 5 AM IST to attend online mental conditioning classes from noted NBA physical and mental training coach Tim Grover, who has worked with the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

In an interview with PTI, Sreesanth said that Grover was one of the biggest names in NBA. He added that he attends Grover's online sessions from 5.30 AM to 8.30 AM thrice a week. In the afternoon, he trains from 1.30 PM to 6 PM at the indoor nets in Ernakulam with a lot of Kerala U-23 players and Ranji Trophy players like Sachin Baby. Incidentally, Baby recently claimed in an interview that Sreesanth is as lethal today as he was in his prime with his swing and pace.

After serving his seven-year suspension for his alleged involvement in IPL 2013, the Kerala pacer is getting ready to represent his state but that's just a part of his goal. Sreesanth said that he will put his name in the IPL 2021 auction if he does well in Ranji Trophy, which he thinks he will. Sreesanth further said that there are teams which will be interested and he has always told himself that he will again play in the league which he was thrown out of and he will make sure he wins matches for his team.

Sreesanth also said that the only place through which he can give an answer is through IPL even if he plays for India. He added that he wants to face the fear and that's the only way to live life. Sreesanth reckoned that most of his fear was about what would people say when he plays his next cricket match. But he is sure all those people will realise what he went through and who are behind it.

Sreesanth revealed that he is bowling three hours for six days a week. The first two hours are with the red ball and the final hour is with the white ball. He reckoned that he is bowling around 12 overs every day to build stamina. He further said that his aim still is to play for India, not just win the Ranji and Irani Trophy tournaments. Sreesanth concluded saying that he is not finished yet. He concluded that one will see him bowling again and added that tough times don't last but tough men do.

IMAGE COURTESY: SREESANTH INSTAGRAM