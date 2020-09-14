Sreesanth Net Worth, House, Personal Life And End Of 7-year Ban From Cricket

The infamous S Sreesanth ban for allegedly spot-fixing in the IPL, came to an end on Sunday, September 13, thus concluding a seven-year punishment for the flamboyant cricketer. The 37-year-old has already expressed his interest of resuming his domestic career and his home state Kerala has talked about considering him if he manages to prove his fitness. Two days prior to the end of the Sreesanth ban, the right-arm pacer took to Twitter and wrote that he is now completely free of any charges and will now represent the sport he loves the most.

To commemorate the occasion of the end of the Sreesanth ban, here is a look at some details regarding his net worth and personal life.

Sreesanth ban: Cricketer tweets ahead of his ban conclusion

I’m completely free of any charges nd anything nd now gonna represent the sport I love the most.will give my very best to every ball I ball even it’s just practice.just have another 5 to 7 years max to give it all I’ve got nd I will give the very best to any team I play — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) September 10, 2020

Also Read | Onam 2020: Sreesanth, PT Usha, KL Rahul, Saina Nehwal Post Wishes For Twitter Followers

How much is the Sreesanth net worth?

According to dreshare.com, the Sreesanth net worth is estimated to be up to ₹7.5 crore (i.e. US$1 million). Some of the Sreesanth net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) before his ban from Indian cricket. The Sreesanth net worth also includes the income he generated through his appearances in Indian reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi as well as in Hindi and local language movies like Cabaret and Kempe Gowda 2. The Sreesanth net worth also composes of the salary he received from franchises like Kings XI Punjab, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Rajasthan Royals from the time he played in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Prior to the 2016 elections which he fought with the BJP, the Sreesanth net worth stood at ₹7.37 crore, as per the cricketer's own official declaration. He is said to possess a Jaguar XJL car worth ₹1.18 crore and a ₹30,000 worth motor bike, which he won as a prize for the ‘Player of the Match’ in a cricket match. Sreesanth also has 55 sovereigns of gold and cricket World Cup medals (diamond-studded), worth ₹3,00,000 and ₹5,00,000 respectively amongst other movable assets.

On the other hand, Sreesanth's wife has 375 sovereigns of gold worth over ₹82,00,000, as per the cricketer's affadavit then. The Sreesanth house is worth ₹5.5 crore in a 5.26 acres of land, with a built-up area of over 9,000 square feet.

Also Read | When Kohli, Jadeja, Sreesanth Were At The Receiving End Of Dhoni's Sarcasm; Watch Video

Who is Sreesanth wife?

Sreesanth's wife name is Bhuvneshwari Kumari. She hails from Rajasthan's royal family and is the daughter of Hirendra Singh Shekhawat and Muktha Singh. In December 2013, the two tied the knot in a ceremony in Kerala.

Where is Sreesanth house?

The Sreesanth house is in Edapally, Kochi. He lives there with his wife and children.

Disclaimer: The above Sreesanth net worth and Sreesanth house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Sreesanth net worth and Sreesanth house figures.

Also Read | Sreesanth Ban Ends; 'I Am Free', Says The Bowler

Also Read | Sreesanth Gives Dancing Lesson To Birthday Boy Andre Nel In 2006 Jo'burg Test; Watch Video

Image source: PTI