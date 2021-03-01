SRH IPL 2021 Team Director Tom Moody Accepts SL Role, Indian Fans Give Him Big Warning

Australia's Tom Moody has emerged to be one of the most respectable names in world cricket. The former cricketer has established himself as a prominent coaching figure and has proved his mettle over the years with several successful assignments. His stint as the coach of the Sri Lankan cricket team reaped benefits for the cricketing nation, as he guided them to the ICC 2007 World Cup final. He will once again be associated with the side but as Sri Lanka's Director of cricket this time around.

Tom Moody to be Sri Lanka's Director of cricket for three years

The 55-year-old served as the head coach for the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a number of years but he was not included in the setup for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in 2019. But the ex-cricketer was roped in by the management as the team director for SRH for the forthcoming season. Along with SRH, Moody also will work for the betterment of Sri Lankan cricket. It was confirmed by the ICC on their social media accounts, that the ex-Aussie all-rounder's role with Sri Lanka will be on a consultancy basis.

Looking forward to working with @OfficialSLC a talented and proud cricketing nation. https://t.co/rGrjze8eKG — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) February 28, 2021

Tom Moody's will have to fulfill 300 days of 'Mandatory Assignment’ during his contractual period of three years. However, the latest development has not gone down well with the Indian fans. They have warned him ahead of his latest assignment, as they fear he will not be treated well by Sri Lanka Cricket. Some fans also cited the example of Chaminda Vaas. The former fast bowler was named as the bowling coach ahead of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021 series but went on to resign days after his appointment.

Netizens also cautioned Tom Moody regarding corruption in Sri Lankan cricket and also warned him about the incompetency of the current management. While Moody has had a close association with the team in the past, he is likely to counter a number of imposing challenges this time considering the current state of affairs in the nation. Here is how Indian fans reacted to Tom Moody's appointment -

be safe with current @SLCPresident Management.foolish managment and there are corruption too.hope you will change the things very soon.however current managnent must change soon. otherwise you can't do whatever you want.we need our old days of cricket soon.Getlost Shammi and team — Dhanu DK (@Dhanu__DK) February 28, 2021

Be careful to work with @OfficialSLC management. They are just like a salesman. What ever they can sale they will sale without any hesitation. Best of luck you and National Cricket team🇱🇰🇱🇰❤️❤️🏏🏏🍻🍻 — Bandara (@Bandara46048144) March 1, 2021

As long as @daniel86cricket is there SL is not gonna be good — Dalston (@imdalston) February 28, 2021

Be safe with corrupted SLC present management!!!! — Piumal Kavinda (@PiumalKavinda) February 28, 2021

SRH IPL 2021 team

SRH IPL 2021 team: David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T. Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Image source: ICC Twitter

