SRH Team 2020 Preview: Full Squad List, IPL Match Schedule And SWOT Analysis

The SunRisers Hyderabad team (SRH team) is scheduled to begin their Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) campaign on September 21. Like all franchises, the SRH players (with the exception of few overseas recruits) touched ground in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in August itself. A week later, they began their IPL 2020 training sessions and they recently played an intra-squad match as shared by the franchise on their social media platforms.

SRH players train for IPL 2020

IPL 2020: SRH team preview, strength and weaknesses

SRH squad preview

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window and IPL 2020 auction back in December 2019, the SRH team management recruited some new faces into their line-up. They also released quite a few experienced cricketers from their set-up with the most notable of them being Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan. Apart from retained and newly-purchased players, another major announcement the SRH franchise made was that their dynamic opening batsman David Warner will be resuming his role as skipper in the upcoming season. He last captained the side back in 2017. For a detailed list of SRH players, here is a look at the entire SRH squad for IPL 2020 season:

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Thangarasu Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad and Sanjay Yadav.

SRH strengths: Strong spin attack

With the presence of Afghanistan’s spin wonders Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, the SRH side has one of the best spin bowling attacks in the tournament. Moreover, they also have Indian cricketer Shahbaz Nadeem and a newcomer to the SRH squad in the form of Fabian Allen, who is known to be a useful commodity with his left-arm spin. With a potent spin attack, the SRH team can be considered as favourites to make an impact with the ball in the UAE, considering the ideal spin-friendly decks on offer in the desert country.

SRH weakness: Inexperienced middle-order

SRH’s top-order is already a well-settled one with the presence of Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson and skipper David Warner himself. However, apart from Manish Pandey, their middle-order looks fairly inexperienced. Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg are all exciting young prospects but they are yet to be tested in UAE.

SRH squad: Ideal fantasy game picks throughout the season

Here are 3 SRH players to watch out for, who are likely to bring cricket and fantasy gaming lovers, the most points in the IPL 2020 – David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan. Assuming that these players will not get injured or traded during the tournament, they could be swapped with 3 others for any SRH game.

SRH team schedule for IPL 2020 season

As mentioned earlier, the SRH squad will begin their IPL 2020 campaign on September 21. On November 3, the ‘Orange Army’ will finish their round-robin set of fixtures with a match against defending champions Mumbai Indians. Here is a look at the entire SRH schedule for the IPL 2020 season.

A look at SRH past records ahead of IPL 2020

SRH team in IPL 2013 – 4th out of 9

SRH team in IPL 2014 – 6th out of 8

SRH team in IPL 2015 – 6th out of 8

SRH team in IPL 2016 – Champions

SRH team in IPL 2017 – 4th out of 8

SRH team in IPL 2018 – Runners-up

SRH team in IPL 2019 – 4th out of 8

