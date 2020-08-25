Sri Lanka Cricket Receives Massive Boost With Renewed Sony Pictures Sports Network Deal

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has officially acquired the exclusive global media rights for Sri Lanka Cricket. The agreement provides the network with television and digital rights to air every international match played in Sri Lanka for a period of three years, starting from July 1, 2020. As per the fixtures sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), around 92 days of international cricket are scheduled to be played in the island nation during the stipulated period, comprising of 10 Tests, 24 ODIs and 18 T20Is.

Sri Lanka Cricket gets broadcasting deal renewed

The broadcasting deal will also include the exclusive airing of a highly-lucrative tour by Virat Kohli-led India in 2021. Apart from consolidating their grip on cricket played in Sri Lanka, the SPNI already holds networking rights with Cricket Australia, England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Ireland. Their overall acquisition in the aforementioned cricketing countries gives them broadcasting rights of over 375 days of international cricket and other domestic tournaments like Big Bash T20 leagues.

While issuing an official statement, Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva said that the board is “delighted to partner” with SPNI in order to continue their long-standing relationship. Silva added that the deal will give “immense benefits to both parties”. The Sri Lanka Cricket President concluded by saying that the board is “truly excited and looking forward to continue working with Sony Pictures Networks India on the future tour program.”

Sri Lanka cricketers in IPL 2020 and Sri Lanka Premier League 2020

Several Sri Lankan cricketers, including Lasith Malinga and Mahela Jayawardene, are slated to take part in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season as either players or coaching staff members. The IPL 2020 is currently on course to commence from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will be played until November 10.

IPL 2020 action will be immediately followed by the highly-anticipated Sri Lanka Premier League 2020. While the tournament has no dates confirmed yet, the inaugural edition of the T20 event will be played sometime during the middle of November, i.e. immediately after the conclusion of IPL 2020.

Image credits: Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter