Sri Lanka Knocked Out Of Direct Qualification For ICC World Cup 2023, To Play Qualifiers

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: With a defeat in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand, Sri Lanka have been knocked out of the direct qualification scenario of the ICC 50-over World Cup. This is the first time in their esteemed existence that the team hasn't qualified directly for the World Cup and now have to go through the qualifiers. SL will now have to travel to Zimbabwe to compete in the 10-team qualifying tournament, set to be conducted during June and July.

Following the World Test Championship final heartbreak, where the team got eliminated after reaching the conclusion stage, the Sri Lankan team's struggle has transferred to the limited overs format, where the team will now have to go through a qualifying test to get a berth in the ICC World Cup 2023. The team has lately seen a mix of results, however, in the ODI format the ranking has plummeted to a record low.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: 3rd ODI

For direct qualification SL required a win over NZ in the 3rd ODI, which would have fetched them 10 points, but what transpired at Seddon Park? Hamilton could be summed up as a one-sided win for NZ. Chasing 158 runs, Kiwis got off to a shaky start and at one stage were reeling at 59 for 4. However, Will Young kept his calm to take his side out of trouble and in the end, took New Zealand home comfortably. The blackcaps registered a 6-wicket win and in the victory 86 runs were contributed by Young. With that NZ clinched the series by 2-0, and the hopes of SL directly qualifying for the 50-over mayhem set to take place later in the year flushed out.

Though only the direct qualification equation has ended, the chances of qualifying for the Lankan side are still in place. Sri Lanka will now compete in the 10-team qualifying tournament that will feature many associate teams. The tournament will take place in June and July in Zimbabwe. It should be noted that India has directly qualified for the ICC WC 2023 as host. Along with India, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, and Afghanistan have so far qualified.