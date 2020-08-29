IPL Vs PSL Dream Matchup To Become Reality In Sri Lanka Premier League 2020?

With the emergence of franchise-based T20 cricket, Sri Lanka Cricket also has jumped in the bandwagon. With the Sri Lanka Premier League 2020, they not only plan to create franchises among the country but also plan to get franchises from globally established leagues on board. For the Sri Lanka Premier League 2020, they plan to introduce a franchise each from the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Global T20 League. The organisers claim to have finalised a deal with an IPL franchise in early September. A former PSL champion team too is supposedly in talks with the Sri Lankan league.

Sri Lanka Premier League 2020: IPL vs PSL battle in the making?

Only in the coming days, subsequent announcements will be made to reveal the names of these global franchises who will take part in the Sri Lanka Premier League 2020. As reported by Dawn, fans will get to witness franchises from across borders battling it out in Sri Lanka. A fantasy matchup of an IPL franchise against a PSL team could probably turn into a reality. Cricket pundits often hail the bowling standards of PSL as top-notch. Whereas, IPL takes away the cake when it comes to mighty power-hitting. Stakes will be high when these two sides from different leagues finally clash against each other.

However, this is yet to be a reality as India off late has rejected proposals of a bilateral series with Pakistan and the country's players are not granted to play in the IPL either. It seems to be an interesting proposition that could garner lots of eyeballs if organised well. On the other hand, India are also scheduled to Australia in December, making an IPL team's presence all the more doubtful.

Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan to play in the Sri Lanka Premier League 2020?

Former India players Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan are reportedly amongst various international stars who have registered themselves for the competition. Fans of the players will look forward to seeing their favourite stars back in action. Post retiring from international cricket in 2019, Yuvraj Singh has also played in the Global T20 league in Canada where he captained the Toronto Nationals. A total of 93 international cricketers who have registered themselves for the Sri Lanka Premier League 2020 according to multiple reports.

Sri Lanka Premier League 2020 dates

The LPL 2020 was scheduled to take place between August 28 and September 20, in which 23 matches were to be played. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the tournament has been postponed till November-December.

Image Credits: Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter