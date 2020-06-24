Sri Lanka T10 League RL Vs PS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Royal Lions (RL) will square off against Puttlum Stars (PS) in the league match of the Sri Lanka T10 League on Thursday, June 25. The RL vs PS live match will be played at the Samadhi Cricket Ground, Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka. Here are the RL vs PS live streaming details, RL vs PS live telecast in India details, RL vs PS live match details and where to catch the RL vs PS live scores.

RL vs PS live streaming: About Sri Lanka T10 League

The Sri Lanka T10 league will feature eight teams which is set to take place from June 25 - July 6. The tournament involves quite a few big names such as Ajantha Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Asela Gunarathna. A total of 40 group stage matches will be played out between the eight teams before the top four teams qualify for the two qualifiers. The winners from the two qualifiers will make the summit clash.

RL vs PS live scores: Sri Lanka T10 League teams

Here are the teams taking part in the Sri Lanka T10 League tournament

Pool 1: Spartan Heroes, Puttlum Stars, Chillow Warriors, Royal Lions

Pool 2: Global Riders, Hurricane Blasters, Power Gladiators, Giant Legends

RL vs PS live scores: RL vs PS weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there will cloud cover during the RL vs PS live match. Due to the cloudy conditions, the pitch during RL vs PS live match is expected to help the bowlers helping them get some movement owing to the weather conditions. The team winning the toss would like to bowl first and make use of the conditions.

RL vs PS live scores: RL vs PS live telecast in India and RL vs PS live streaming details

The RL vs PS live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the RL vs PS live streaming of the Sri LankaT10 league by logging onto the SportsTiger App to watch each ball of the RL vs PS live match. The Sri Lanka T10 league RL vs PS live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

