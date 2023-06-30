Sri Lanka vs Netherlands live streaming: When and where to watch ICC 2023 Qualifier?

Sri Lanka will take on the Netherlands in the Super 6 stage of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 qualifier tournament. The match will take place on June 30, 2023. Both teams are vying for the two vacant spots in the World Cup.

Sri Lanka have proven to be a force to reckon with in this tournament. They have beaten every team in their way till now and courtesy of that are sitting pretty on the table. The former champions of the ODI World Cup are storming towards a place in the main tournament, however, still need to win at least 2 of their 3 matches to book their slot. The Netherlands on the other hand have been carrying positive momentum lately. The Dutch started their campaign with a loss against Zimbabwe but ever since the result they have not looked back. Netherlands are currently on the 4th spot in the points table and need to win all their matches in order to qualify for the World Cup 2023.

Zimbabwe sit comfortably at the top of the Super Six standings as they inch closer to #CWC23 qualification 🇿🇼



More 👉 https://t.co/U8tuHzBnM2 pic.twitter.com/LTnUjSZgwR — ICC (@ICC) June 30, 2023

When and where will the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match be played?

The SL vs NED ICC Men's Cricket World Qualifier 2023 match will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and the match will start at 12:30 PM IST

How to watch the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India will be able to watch the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands on the Star Sports network and the match will begin at 12:30 PM IST

How to stream the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India will be able to stream Sri Lanka vs Netherlands on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 12:30 PM in India

How to watch and stream Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK will be able to watch and stream Sri Lanka vs Netherlands on the Sky Sports Cricket channel and the Sky Sports app. The match is scheduled to start at 08:00 AM BST

