Sri Lanka vs Netherlands live streaming: When and where to watch ICC 2023 Qualifier?

Sri Lanka will take on Netherlands in ICC World Cup qualifiers (Image: AP/netherlandscrickettwitter)
Sri Lanka will take on the Netherlands in the Super 6 stage of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 qualifier tournament. The match will take place on June 30, 2023. Both teams are vying for the two vacant spots in the World Cup.
Sri Lanka have proven to be a force to reckon with in this tournament. They have beaten every team in their way till now and courtesy of that are sitting pretty on the table. The former champions of the ODI World Cup are storming towards a place in the main tournament, however, still need to win at least 2 of their 3 matches to book their slot. The Netherlands on the other hand have been carrying positive momentum lately. The Dutch started their campaign with a loss against Zimbabwe but ever since the result they have not looked back. Netherlands are currently on the 4th spot in the points table and need to win all their matches in order to qualify for the World Cup 2023.
