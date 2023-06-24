West Indies Vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Why you're reading this: In the continuous action of the ICC Men's Cricket World 2023 Qualifiers 2023, West Indies will take on Zimbabwe in match 13 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Both teams are till now undefeated in the tournament and will look forward to continuing their dream form further in the tournament.

3 things you need to know

Sri Lanka won by ten wickets against Oman in match 11

Scotland defeated the United Arab Emirates by 111 runs in match 12 played in Bulawayo

The main round of the Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin in India in October and November 2023

West Indies were not able to finish in the top eight teams of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings and were forced to play the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers and qualify for the main round. The Caribbean team will come into the match by defeating Nepal and USA and will also look forward win their upcoming match against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe on the other hand also finished 12th in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings and are playing in the qualifiers to make it to the main round of the Cricket World Cup 2023.

When and Where West Indies vs Zimbabwe ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match be played?

The West Indies vs Zimbabwe ICC Men's Cricket World Qualifier 2023 match will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare and the match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

How to watch West Indies vs Zimbabwe ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India will be able to watch the West Indies vs Zimbabwe on the Star Sports network and the match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

How to stream West Indies vs Zimbabwe ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India will be able to stream the West Indies vs Zimbabwe on the Disney+Hotstar app and the match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

How to watch and stream West Indies vs Zimbabwe ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK will be able to watch and stream West Indies vs Zimbabwe on the Sky Sports Cricket channel and the Sky Sports app. The match is scheduled to start at 08:00 AM BST.

How to watch and stream West Indies vs Zimbabwe ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in the USA?