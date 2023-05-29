CSK Vs GT: Is The 2019 Cricket World Cup Scenario Repeating For MS Dhoni In IPL 2023?

The wait for the fans to witness the IPL 2023 CSK vs GT final remained a wait as the match got called off due to rain and was shifted to the reserve day. MS Dhoni would like to win the fifth title for the Chennai Super Kings and would like to end 2023 on a winning note. Dhoni however has not had the best of experiences whenever he has featured in matches scheduled to be played on reserve day.

The last time when MS Dhoni played a match on a reserve day was in the Indian colours during the ICC Mens ODI Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand in which he ended up being on the losing side.

What happened during the 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final?

The Indian cricket team faced New Zealand in the semi-final of the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2019 wherein the match that was been played at Old Trafford was affected due to rain. Huge showers poured in during the knockout match and it was later pushed to the reserve day as no play was possible during the scheduled date.

During the World 2019 semi-final, New Zealand finished at 219/5 at the end of 46 overs on July 9, 2019, and the rain had started to come in. The covers were brought on the ground and no play was further possible on the day. The match was further moved to the reserve day during which the Kiwis began from where they left the last day and finished at 239/8 on July 10, 2019. The Indian bowlers had done a good job and Team India was in good condition to win the match.

Coming into the bat, the Indian batting lineup choked brutally as they lost key batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, and KL Rahul early and the team was four down under a score of 30 runs. The wickets continued to tumble and at last, all the onus was on MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja to take their team home. The pair was batting well and nearly took their team home until Dhoni fell short of his ground while completing a second run and got out to Martin Guptill's direct hit.

This was MS Dhoni's last match in Team India colors and he announced his retirement just after one year from all forms of cricket.

MS Dhoni will play the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 on a reserve day and he would like the fortune to favour his way and also would to end 2023 on a winning note.