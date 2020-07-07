SSK Vs MCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live

Stockholm Super Kings are all set to take on Marsta CC in the league match of the ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka tournament. The match between these two teams will be played at Karsby Cricket Center in Stockholm on Tuesday, July 7 at 5:15 PM IST. Here is a look at our SSK vs MCC Dream11 prediction, SSK vs MCC Dream11 team and SSK vs MCC Dream11 top picks.

SSK vs MCC Dream11 prediction: SSK vs MCC Dream11 team

SSK vs MCC Dream11 prediction: SSK vs MCC Dream11 team: SSK squad

Sembian Sundarpandian, Rahul Gowthaman, Bhargav Mahesh, Bala Moni, Gokul Balakrishnan, Shyam Balasubramanian, Dakshinamoorthy Muthumanickam, Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Pradeep Rao, Kamraj Kandasamy, Preetham Harinath

SSK vs MCC Dream11 prediction: SSK vs MCC Dream11 team: MCC squad

Waqas Anis, Shahin Heydari, Shahid Mustafa, Umair Muzamal, Danish Jahanzeb, Asif Loan, Mushtaq Aslam, Aweem Ullah, Amjad Khawaja, Hamid Mehmood, Ahsan Rafique, Fahad Waqas, Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Qaiser Ilyas, Waqas Haider, Junaid Khan, Yasir Ali, Ajmal Raza, Sohail Khan, Waseem-ul-Haq, Faisal Iqbal, Bilal Momand, Kamran Ali, Zahid Naqwi, Qambar Syed, Zulfiqar Ali, Ghulam Hassan and Piyal Rehman

SSK vs MCC Dream11 prediction: SSK vs MCC Dream11 top picks

A Thamizharasan

U Muzamal

P Marani

SSK vs MCC Dream11 prediction: SSK vs MCC Dream11 team playing XI

SSK vs MCC Dream11 prediction: SSK vs MCC Dream11 team probable playing XI: SSK

S Balasubramanian, B Mahesh, R Gowthaman, P Marani, K Kandasamy, A Thamizharasan, S Sundarapandian, V Natarajan, G Prashanth, P Rao, R Balakrishnan

SSK vs MCC Dream11 prediction: SSK vs MCC Dream11 team probable playing XI: MCC

W Anis, U Muzamal, D Jahanzeb, M Aslam, S Ullah, U Arif, Q Ilyas, F Iqbal, B Momand, K Ali, P Rehman

SSK vs MCC Dream11 prediction: SSK vs MCC Dream11 team

SSK vs MCC Dream11 prediction

As per our SSK vs MCC Dream11 prediction, SSK are favourites to win this match.

Note: The SSK vs MCC Dream11 prediction, SSK vs MCC Dream11 top picks and SSK vs MCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SSK vs MCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

IMAGE: ECN. CRICKET INSTAGRAM