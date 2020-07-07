SSK Vs MCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live

Quick links:
Stockholm Super Kings are all set to take on Marsta CC in the league match of the ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka tournament. The match between these two teams will be played at Karsby Cricket Center in Stockholm on Tuesday, July 7 at 5:15 PM IST. Here is a look at our SSK vs MCC Dream11 prediction, SSK vs MCC Dream11 team and SSK vs MCC Dream11 top picks.
Sembian Sundarpandian, Rahul Gowthaman, Bhargav Mahesh, Bala Moni, Gokul Balakrishnan, Shyam Balasubramanian, Dakshinamoorthy Muthumanickam, Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Pradeep Rao, Kamraj Kandasamy, Preetham Harinath
Waqas Anis, Shahin Heydari, Shahid Mustafa, Umair Muzamal, Danish Jahanzeb, Asif Loan, Mushtaq Aslam, Aweem Ullah, Amjad Khawaja, Hamid Mehmood, Ahsan Rafique, Fahad Waqas, Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Qaiser Ilyas, Waqas Haider, Junaid Khan, Yasir Ali, Ajmal Raza, Sohail Khan, Waseem-ul-Haq, Faisal Iqbal, Bilal Momand, Kamran Ali, Zahid Naqwi, Qambar Syed, Zulfiqar Ali, Ghulam Hassan and Piyal Rehman
S Balasubramanian, B Mahesh, R Gowthaman, P Marani, K Kandasamy, A Thamizharasan, S Sundarapandian, V Natarajan, G Prashanth, P Rao, R Balakrishnan
W Anis, U Muzamal, D Jahanzeb, M Aslam, S Ullah, U Arif, Q Ilyas, F Iqbal, B Momand, K Ali, P Rehman
As per our SSK vs MCC Dream11 prediction, SSK are favourites to win this match.