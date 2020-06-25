St Lucia T10 Blast MRS Vs SCL Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Match 6 of the St Lucia T10 Blast is set to take place between Mon Repos Stars (MRS) and South Castries Lions (SCL) on Friday, June 26, 2020. The MRS vs SCL live match will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Viewers looking to watch the MRS vs SCL live match can watch the same from 12:00 AM IST.

About St Lucia T10 Blast

The St Lucia T10 Blast started on June 23, 2020 and will go on till July 7, 2020. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament. Here are the MRS vs SCL live streaming details, MRS vs SCL live telecast in India details, MRS vs SCL live match details and where to catch the MRS vs SCL live scores.

MRS vs SCL live streaming: St Lucia T10 Blast preview

The Mon Repost Stars (MRS) have already played a game and sit at the top of the of St Lucia points table with a win. However, this will be the first game of the tournament for the South Castries Lions (SCL) at the St Lucia T10 Blast. Both teams look to be equally matched on paper, and anyone watching the MRS vs SCL live streaming can expect to see a competitive game of cricket.

MRS vs SCL live scores: MRS vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast match weather and pitch report

The MRS vs SCL live match of the St Lucia T10 Blast is expected to face interruption from rain. However, according to the weather report, the showers are expected to pass on early. As far as the pitch is concerned, the pitch being used for the MRS vs SCL live match generally favours the bowlers. The average score scored on the pitch is in lower than 120, indicating a wicket that may give the bowlers some purchase.

MRS vs SCL live scores: Where to watch MRS vs SCL live streaming and MRS vs SCL live telecast in India?

The MRS vs SCL live match will not be available to viewers in India. However, the MRS vs SCL live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. Fans of the St Lucia T10 Blast can follow the MRS vs SCL live scores there.

MRS vs SCL live streaming: MRS vs SCL live scores and squad for the MRS vs SCL live match in St. Lucia T10 Blast

MRS vs SCL live scores: MRS St Lucia T10 Blast squad

Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Keon Gaston, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Mervin Wells, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin, Jamal Lesmond, Christian Charlery, Dichege Henry

MRS vs SCL live scores: SCL St Lucia T10 Blast squad

Alex Antoine, Malcolm Monrose, Tonius Simon, Collinus Callendar, Darren Sammy, Kemrol Charles, Johnson Charles, Noelle Leo, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Kester Charlermagne, Shervon Leo, Tarrick Edward, Xavier Gabriel

Image Courtesy: icccricket.com