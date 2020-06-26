St Lucia T10 Blast VFNR Vs LBR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Match 8 of the St Lucia T10 Blast is set to take place between Vieux Fort North Raiders (VFNR) and Laborie Bay Royals (LBR) on Saturday, June 27. The VFNR vs LBR live match will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Viewers looking to watch the VFNR vs LBR live match can watch the same from 12:00 AM IST.

About St Lucia T10 Blast

St Lucia T10 Blast began on June 23, 2020, and will go on till July 7, 2020. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament. Here are the VFNR vs LBR live streaming details, VFNR vs LBR live telecast in India details, VFNR vs LBR live match details and where to catch the VFNR vs LBR live scores.

VFNR vs LBR live streaming: St Lucia T10 Blast preview

The Vieux Fort North Raiders (VFNR) have already played a game in the St Lucia T10 blast. However, VFNR lost their first game against Gros Islet Cannon Blasters by 63 runs. In the VFNR vs LBR game, the team will be looking to get their first win of the tournament. On the other hand, this is the first game of the St Lucia T10 Blast for the Laborie Bay Royals. Both teams look to be equally matched on paper and anyone watching the VFNR vs LBR live streaming can expect to see a competitive game of cricket.

Great Knock by U19 Cap Kimani Melius 103*(34)



Gros Islet Cannon Blasters beat Vieux Fort North Raiders by 63 runs.

@Dream11 @StLuciaT10 #cricket #StLuciaT10 #T10 — St. Lucia t10 (@StLuciaT10) June 25, 2020

VFNR vs LBR live scores: VFNR vs LBR St Lucia T10 Blast match weather and pitch report

The VFNR vs LBR live match of the St Lucia T10 Blast is expected to be played in overcast conditions. However, no interruption from rain is expected during the game according to the weather report. As far as the pitch is concerned, the pitch being used for the VFNR vs LBR live match is expected to be a neutral one. Seam bowlers may be better suited to bowl on the wicket as compared to spinners.

VFNR vs LBR live scores: Where to watch VFNR vs LBR live streaming and VFNR vs LBR live telecast in India?

The VFNR vs LBR live match will not be available to viewers in India. However, the VFNR vs LBR live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. Fans of the St Lucia T10 Blast can follow the VFNR vs LBR live scores there.

VFNR vs LBR live streaming: VFNR vs LBR live scores and squad for the VFNR vs LBR live match in St. Lucia T10 Blast

VFNR vs LBR live scores: VFNR St Lucia T10 Blast squad

Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Keon Gaston, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Mervin Wells, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin, Jamal Lesmond, Christian Charlery, Dichege Henry

VFNR vs LBR live scores: LBR St Lucia T10 Blast squad

Alex Antoine, Malcolm Monrose, Tonius Simon, Collinus Callendar, Darren Sammy, Kemrol Charles, Johnson Charles, Noelle Leo, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Kester Charlermagne, Shervon Leo, Tarrick Edward, Xavier Gabriel

