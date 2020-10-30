ST W Vs AS W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020 Live

Sydney Thunder Women will battle it out with Adelaide Strikers Women in the Women's Big Bash League 2020 on Saturday, October 31. The match will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium at 6:45 pm IST. Here is a look at our ST W vs AS W match prediction and ST W vs AS W Dream11 team.

ST W vs AS W live: ST W vs AS W Dream11 prediction and preview

Looking at the current standings, ST W are currently placed 6th on the points table after both their matches (Sydney Sixers Women & Melbourne Stars Women) were washed out due to rain. On the other hand, AS W are third on the table with one win and one loss from two matches.

They won their first match versus Hobart Hurricanes Women by 8 wickets. However, they lost their next match to Sydney Sixers Women by 9 wickets under the D/L method. Coming to tomorrow's match the threat of rain looms large over the proceedings.

ST W vs AS W Dream11 prediction: Squads for the ST W vs AS W Dream11 team

ST W vs AS W Dream11 prediction: ST W squad for ST W vs AS W Dream11 team

Rachael Haynes (c), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Saskia Horley, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail and Lauren Smith.

ST W vs AS W Dream11 prediction: AS W squad for ST W vs AS W Dream11 team

Suzie Bates (c), Katie Mack, Annie O'Neill, Bridget Patterson, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath, Stafanie Taylor, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Ellie Falconer, Madeline Penna, Alex Price, Megan Schutt and Amanda-Jade Wellington.

ST W vs AS W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ST W vs AS W Dream11 team

Tammy Beaumont

Amanda-Jade Wellington

Rachael Haynes

Heather Knight

ST W vs AS W match prediction: ST W vs AS W Dream11 team

ST W vs AS W live: ST W vs AS W Dream11 prediction

As per our ST W vs AS W Dream11 prediction, AS W will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The ST W vs AS W Dream11 prediction, top picks and ST W vs AS W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ST W vs AS W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Sydney Thunder / Twitter

