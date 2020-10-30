ST W Vs AS W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020 Live

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Sydney Thunder Women will battle it out with Adelaide Strikers Women in the Women's Big Bash League 2020 on Saturday, October 31. The match will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium at 6:45 pm IST. Here is a look at our ST W vs AS W match prediction and ST W vs AS W Dream11 team.
Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona CTL Vs KCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report
Looking at the current standings, ST W are currently placed 6th on the points table after both their matches (Sydney Sixers Women & Melbourne Stars Women) were washed out due to rain. On the other hand, AS W are third on the table with one win and one loss from two matches.
Ready for a big weekend of @WBBL action! #ThunderNation pic.twitter.com/FwsHVEMzEX— Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) October 30, 2020
They won their first match versus Hobart Hurricanes Women by 8 wickets. However, they lost their next match to Sydney Sixers Women by 9 wickets under the D/L method. Coming to tomorrow's match the threat of rain looms large over the proceedings.
Also Read: UCC Vs FZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 1st Semi-final Preview
Rachael Haynes (c), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Saskia Horley, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail and Lauren Smith.
Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona UCC Vs FZL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report
Suzie Bates (c), Katie Mack, Annie O'Neill, Bridget Patterson, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath, Stafanie Taylor, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Ellie Falconer, Madeline Penna, Alex Price, Megan Schutt and Amanda-Jade Wellington.
Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab Vs Rajasthan Live Stream, Pitch Report, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast
As per our ST W vs AS W Dream11 prediction, AS W will be favourites to win the match.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
LIVE IPL 2020 Live Updates: 100 partnership comes up between skipper Rahul & Gayle
2 hours ago
Shane Warne makes huge claim while comparing cricket and football during Dream11 IPL 2020
1 hour ago
Women's Big Bash Thunder vs Strikers live in India, pitch and weather report, preview
1 hour ago
Suresh Raina met Indian sports minister Kiren Rijiju for Jammu & Kashmir cricket project?
2 hours ago
IPL 2020: Coach Stephen Fleming avers Ruturaj Gaikwad has shown 'he's the right player'
2 hours ago
Mitchell Starc warns Marnus Labuschagne of R Ashwin-like Mankading, fans debate on Twitter
3 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points