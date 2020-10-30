Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

ST W Vs AS W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020 Live

Sydney Thunder Women will face Adelaide Strikers Women in the Women's Big Bash League 2020 on Saturday, October 31. Here is our ST W vs AS W Dream11 prediction.

Written By Suraj Alva
Last Updated:
ST W vs AS W dream11 prediction

Sydney Thunder Women will battle it out with Adelaide Strikers Women in the Women's Big Bash League 2020 on Saturday, October 31. The match will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium at 6:45 pm IST. Here is a look at our ST W vs AS W match prediction and ST W vs AS W Dream11 team.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona CTL Vs KCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

ST W vs AS W live: ST W vs AS W Dream11 prediction and preview

Looking at the current standings, ST W are currently placed 6th on the points table after both their matches (Sydney Sixers Women & Melbourne Stars Women) were washed out due to rain. On the other hand, AS W are third on the table with one win and one loss from two matches. 

They won their first match versus Hobart Hurricanes Women by 8 wickets. However, they lost their next match to Sydney Sixers Women by 9 wickets under the D/L method. Coming to tomorrow's match the threat of rain looms large over the proceedings.

Also Read: UCC Vs FZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 1st Semi-final Preview

ST W vs AS W Dream11 prediction: Squads for the ST W vs AS W Dream11 team

ST W vs AS W Dream11 prediction: ST W squad for ST W vs AS W Dream11 team

Rachael Haynes (c), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Saskia Horley, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail and Lauren Smith.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona UCC Vs FZL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

ST W vs AS W Dream11 prediction: AS W squad for ST W vs AS W Dream11 team

Suzie Bates (c), Katie Mack, Annie O'Neill, Bridget Patterson, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath, Stafanie Taylor, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Ellie Falconer, Madeline Penna, Alex Price, Megan Schutt and Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab Vs Rajasthan Live Stream, Pitch Report, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

ST W vs AS W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ST W vs AS W Dream11 team

  • Tammy Beaumont
  • Amanda-Jade Wellington
  • Rachael Haynes
  • Heather Knight

ST W vs AS W match prediction: ST W vs AS W Dream11 team

ST W vs AS W live: ST W vs AS W Dream11 prediction

As per our ST W vs AS W Dream11 prediction, AS W will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The ST W vs AS W Dream11 prediction, top picks and ST W vs AS W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ST W vs AS W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Sydney Thunder / Twitter

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

LIVE IPL 2020 Live Updates: 100 partnership comes up between skipper Rahul & Gayle

2 hours ago

Shane Warne makes huge claim while comparing cricket and football during Dream11 IPL 2020

1 hour ago

Women's Big Bash Thunder vs Strikers live in India, pitch and weather report, preview

1 hour ago

Suresh Raina met Indian sports minister Kiren Rijiju for Jammu & Kashmir cricket project?

2 hours ago

IPL 2020: Coach Stephen Fleming avers Ruturaj Gaikwad has shown 'he's the right player'

2 hours ago

Mitchell Starc warns Marnus Labuschagne of R Ashwin-like Mankading, fans debate on Twitter

3 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS