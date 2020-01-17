STR Vs HEA Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Adelaide Strikers will face the Brisbane Heat in the 40th match of the Big Bash League 2019/20. The match will be played at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Friday, January 17 at 10:10 AM IST. Travis Head will captain the Adelaide Strikers and Chris Lynn will lead the Brisbane Heat. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ALSO READ: BBL: Rashid Khan's 'ROFL' moment on the pitch leaves netizens in splits, watch clip

STR vs HEA Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Adelaide Strikers:

Travis Head(captain), Harry Nielsen(wicketkeeper), Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway, Liam O Connor, Wes Agar and Billy Stanlake.

Brisbane Heat:

Chris Lynn(captain), Jimmy Peirson(wicketkeeper), Max Bryant, Matt Renshaw, AB de Villiers, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, James Pattinson, Josh Lalor, Mitchell Swepson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jack Prestwidge and Ben Laughlin.

ALSO READ: AB de Villiers takes stunning low, reflex catch at short cover on BBL debut, watch clip

STR vs HEA Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Jimmy Peirson

Batsmen: Jonathan Wells (vice-captain), Jake Weatherhald, AB de Villiers, Chris Lynn

All-Rounders: Ben Cutting, Matt Renshaw

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (captain), Wes Agar, Ben Laughlin, Josh Lalor

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ: Rashid Khan gets Australian Open fever with tennis serve during BBL match; watch clip

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

Brisbane Heat start as favourites to win.

Adelaide Strikers are currently fifth on the points table with four wins out of nine games. Their last game was against the Brisbane Heat and the latter won by seven wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Jonathan Wells and Rashid Khan. Their best bowlers in the game were Liam O'Connor and Michael Neser.

Brisbane Heat are currently third on the points table with six wins out of ten games. Their last game was also against the Strikers and they won it by seven wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were AB de Villiers and Matt Renshaw. Their best bowlers in the game were Josh Lalor and James Pattinson.

ALSO READ: AB de Villiers gets off the mark in style on his BBL debut against Adelaide Strikers