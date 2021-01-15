STA Vs STR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Match Preview

The Melbourne Stars will take on Adelaide Strikers in Match 40 of the Big Bash League 2020 tournament. The STA vs STR match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. The STA vs STR live match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST on Friday, January 15. Here, we take a look at STA vs STR live scores, STA vs STR match prediction and STA vs STR playing 11.

STA vs STR Dream11 prediction: STA vs STR live match preview

Stars have a mountain to climb as they are currently second from the bottom on the points table and will have to perform extremely well in their home leg of they have to climb up the points table. After 9 matches, the Stars have 16 points with 3 wins and 5 losses, while one match ended with no result.

Strikers will be without Rashid Khan though, who recently completed his stint with the Adelaide side. They are currently on the 4th spot with 20 points from 10 matches. They have 5 wins and 5 losses in the tournament so far. They will look to register a win in this contest and move up the points table.

STA vs STR Dream11 prediction: Probable STA vs STR playing 11

STR: Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C & WK), Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Daniel Worall, Peter Siddle, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Harry Conway.

STA: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Haris Rauf, Seb Gotch, Sam Rainbird, Nick Larkin, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa.

STA vs STR Dream11 prediction: Top picks for STA vs STR Dream11 team

Glenn Maxwell

Marcus Stoinis

Alex Carey

Adam Zampa

STA vs STR match prediction: STA vs STR Dream11 team

STA vs STR live: STA vs STR match prediction

As per our STA vs STR Dream11 prediction, STA should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The STA vs STR Dream11 prediction, top picks and STA vs STR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The STA vs STR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

