Axar Patel Ties Knot With His Childhood Sweetheart Meha Patel; Watch Viral Videos

India's star allrounder Axar Patel got married to Meha Patel in Vadodara on Thursday. As reported by ANI, the 29-year-old opted to miss the recently concluded three-match ODI series against New Zealand owing to his wedding. While Axar is yet to share pictures or videos from his exciting marriage ceremony, several Twitter users shared a few memoirs from his wedding day.

This comes almost a week after Indian Test vice-captain KL Rahul got married to Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty in Khandala. The couple had a sweet yet simple wedding, while Axar and Meha got married in what is understood to be a quintessential Gujarati wedding in the presence of close family and friends only.

Which Team India cricketers attended Axar Patel's wedding?

As per a report by InsideSport, the wedding took place at Nadian in Gujarat. Axar’s India teammates were not present on the occasion because of the upcoming India vs New Zealand, three-match T20I series. However, a few cricketers including the likes of Jaydev Unadkat attended Axar and Meha’s wedding and also shared a picture with the newly married couple on his Instagram stories.

Axar Patel’s wife Meha is reportedly a dietician and a nutritionist, who founded her own venture named Dt. Meha and guides people through social media. She is an avid Instagram user and keeps posting pictures with the Indian cricketer too. She also has a tattoo of Axar’s name on her arm.

Axar Patel's stats across formats

The 29-year-old is one of the most impressive players for India across formats in the last few years. Most recently, he has taken over the spin bowling allrounder’s place in the Men In Blue squad, in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja. However, Axar has now secured his place in the playing XI and will be back into the mix when he joins the squad back.

After playing 8 Test matches, Axar’s wicket tally sits at a whopping 47 dismissals at an average of 14.3. He has returned with 56 wickets in 49 ODI matches, and 37 wickets in 40 T20I matches. Interestingly, the allrounder has also impressed significantly with the bat. Axar has been named in the India squad for the four-match Test series against Australia, which is scheduled to be held from February 9 onwards.