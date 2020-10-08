Virender Sehwag Called 'cheap' By Hyderabad Fans For 'insulting' Team On Social Media

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is one of the most candid personalities in Indian cricket. The 41-year-old is known for speaking his mind without mincing words. Since his retirement, Virender Sehwag has been immensely active as a commentator and an analyst. On several occasions, the 'Nawab of Najafgarh' is seen being vocal about teams and their performances. Fans are often seen lauding Virender Sehwag's sense of humour and his unfiltered nature.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Fans slam Virender Sehwag for his comments about David Warner led Hyderabad

Virender Sehwag was at it once again but this time around, his comments didn't go down well with Twitterati as they slammed the former cricketer for his comments. Virender Sehwag was slammed by fans for his 'insulting' remarks targetted at the Hyderabad team. The right-hander found himself amidst a controversy because of his comments on the Hyderabad franchise ahead of their Dream11 IPL 2020 game against Mumbai in Sharjah a few days ago.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Virender Sehwag took a cheeky jibe at the Hyderabad batting line-up which has failed to perform according to many expectations in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far. The Indian veteran suggested that Hyderabad should have forfeited that match against Mumbai. He added that the match was being played in Sharjah where all teams have scored 200 or more, which is why Hyderabad should not have bothered about competing and just give Mumbai a walkover as they don't have the ability to score that many runs.

Virender Sehwag reckoned that Hyderabad are only capable of scoring 150 odd runs. He further said that if Mumbai batted first, they would score in excess of 200. Fans were left unimpressed with Virender Sehwag's comments and they made sure that they bashed the legendary batsman for his demeaning comments. While some fans claimed that Sehwag had made a habit of passing such statements after his retirement, others termed the former Indian opener's comments as 'insulting'. Several reactions poured in on Twitter where the netizens expressed their displeasure.

Sehwag has achieved nothing in IPL to insult SRH who've been champions in 2016 — Abhishek #KKR 💜 (@ImAbhishek7_) October 4, 2020

Sehwag was one of my fav Batsman but since he has become a Commentator /analyst I started disliking him a lot. Guy behaves like a teenager. Hopefully SRH will chase this or atleast close finish and teach him a lesson #MIvSRH — BLANK (@iabhi_hr) October 4, 2020

TERRIBLE @virendersehwag.

This is not healthy banter. This is purely disrespectful for the team. https://t.co/JBT3j0REe5 — Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCric8Girl) October 4, 2020

The retired players are just disgusting........its not funny at all https://t.co/vSWBneAf6G — avni (@avni96811008) October 4, 2020

Sehwag was so likeable during his playing days, post he is terribly bad. Being a cricketer himself, just insults other team's so bad. https://t.co/17WZrlq0gB — arfan (@Im__Arfan) October 4, 2020

Virender Sehwag wasn't yet done with his disrespectful comments as he once again made fun of Manish Pandey during Hyderabad's chase against Mumbai. While chasing 208, Manish Pandey arrived at the crease after opener Jonny Bairstow departed for 25. Skipper David Warner and Manish Pandey then formed a 60-run second-wicket stand before the latter lost his wicket for a 19-ball 30.

Speaking about Manish Pandey’s failure to see his side through in their run-chase against Mumbai, Virender Sehwag said he looked in good touch while batting at the crease. However, he jokingly criticised Pandey’s failure of capitalising his good start into a big match-winning score. Virender Sehwag said “Ab lag raha hai Chinese goods ko bhi bura lag jaayga jaise Pandeyji khel rahe hai.” (Translation: “Now even Chinese goods would be ashamed to be compared to Manish Pandey’s batting, considering the way he’s playing.”)

Meanwhile, David Warner's men have a chance to get back to winning ways by emerging victorious in the Hyderabad vs Punjab live match on Thursday. The Hyderabad vs Punjab live-action will commence at 7:30 PM in Dubai. Both teams are languishing in the bottom half of the table. While Hyderabad have won two and lost three matches, Punjab have managed to win just one game and have ended on the wrong side of the result on four instances. The Orange Army is placed at the sixth position on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table whereas KL Rahul's men are at the bottom.

