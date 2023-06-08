Steve Smith Registers 31st Test Century, Receives Applause From Renowned Ex-India Players

Steve Smith continued to show his masterclass in Test cricket by smashing his 31st Test century during India vs Australia, ICC World Test Championship 2023 final at the Oval. He struck his hundred early on Day 2 and bettered Australia’s first innings score by hammering the Indian bowlers. As the Indian bowling lineup looked to try anything and everything to get Smith’s wicket, the Aussie vice-captain earned massive applause from two Indian cricket legends.

Commentating on Star Sports’ live broadcast while Steve Smith lifted his bat, India legend Sunil Gavaskar said, “Don't take anything away from this man (Smith), this is a super hundred. A proper Test match hundred. He was patient yesterday, now he is looking to go. What a player this man is. What a test match cycle he is having.”

Ravi Shastri heaps praises on Steve Smith

At the same time, former India head coach Ravi Shastri also revealed his thoughts on air and said, “31st hundred, 7 in England and only behind Don Bradman (11) has more. Phenomenal player. 9th against India." As pointed out by Shastri, Smith is now only one century away to match Steve Waugh’s record of scoring 32 sixes in the list of Aussie cricketers to score the most Test centuries.

Records broken by Steve Smith with 31st Test centuries for Australia

This was his ninth Test hundred against India, which put him on the level of Joe Root’s tally of scoring the most hundreds against India. Smith also follows Don Bradman in the list of overseas batsmen to score the most hundreds in England. He became the only second batsman after his teammate Travis Head to register a century in the ICC World Test Championship final.

IND vs AUS: Steve Smith and Travis Head pull of 250+ run stand in WTC final

Batting in the first innings of the ICC WTC 2023 final, Smith partnered Travis Head in a 285-run stand for the fourth wicket off 408 balls. While Head contributed 163 runs in 174 balls, Smith scored 106 runs in 234 balls during the partnership. Smith earlier took 229 balls to complete his hundred.