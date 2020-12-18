Steve Waugh Hints At Australian Batsmen NOT Being 'tough And Courageous' Enough Anymore?

People from the cricket fraternity along with the fans were left shocked after the Phil Hughes death news broke out in late 2014. The incident made room for several amendments to be made in a batsman's protective gear, to enhance the safety measures. However, with more batsmen being hit on the head repeatedly, and with concussion threat looming over, a certain section is of the opinion that bouncers should be banned. Steve Waugh recently dismissed all such suggestions and revealed his point of view.

Steve Waugh wants batsmen to be tougher against bouncers

Former Australia captain, Steve Waugh is of the opinion that bouncers should be a part of the game. The debate of putting a ban on the particular delivery sparked off after young Australian opening batsman Will Pucovski was hit on the head by Indian pacer Kartik Tyagi in a three-day warm-up match. The Will Pucovski concussion news was worrying as the player has dealt with as many as eight concussions in the past.

Fingers crossed for Will Pucovksi, who's retired hurt after this nasty blow to the helmet.



The head coach of the Australian team had also confirmed the Will Pucovski concussion news was a setback for them, as the youngster was most likely to feature in the India vs Australia 1st Test. Post the incident, many feel that bouncers should not be part of the sport. However, Steve Waugh has a completely contrasting take on the whole matter.

Speaking on 'The Cricket Show' program of Sky Sports, the Australian legend mentioned how a top-order batsman would look to challenge himself under tough situations. Moreover, he added that a batsman would want to face the best deliveries when he is playing at the position. The former cricketer reckons that an in-form bowler is more likely to target that batsman's body, and it is the batter's job to work the ball around from that challenging line.

Steve Waugh opined that taking the bouncer out of the game is not the correct measure to undertake at this point in time. The 55-year-old pointed out that it could take the skill element away from that game. According to Waugh, a top-order batsman is ought to display courage while playing in such challenging conditions and get better with it.

