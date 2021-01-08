STR Vs REN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s, BBL 2020-21 Match Preview

The Melbourne Renegades will lock horns with Adelaide Strikers in the match 33 of the Big Bash League 2020 tournament. The STR vs REN match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The STR vs REN live match is scheduled to commence at 12:40 PM IST on Friday, January 8. Here, we take a look at STR vs REN live scores, STR vs REN match prediction and STR vs REN playing 11.

STR vs REN Dream11 prediction: STR vs REN live match preview

Both teams met a couple of days back and it was Strikers who crushed Renegades by 60 runs. The Renegades led by Aaron Finch are having a horrendous tournament as they are rooted to the bottom of the points table. Currently, Renegades have 1 win from 8 matches and their chance of qualifying for the knockout stage is slowly diminishing.

Strikers on other hand currently on 4th spot on the points table and will look to keep hold of that spot by winning the match versus Renegades. Strikers have 4 wins and 4 losses from 8 matches played in the tournament so far. The Alex Carey led side will look to continue with their winning combination and make it two wins out of two versus Renegades.

STR vs REN Dream11 prediction: Probable STR vs REN playing 11

STR: Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C & WK), Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway.

REN: Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper (WK), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor, Noor Ahmad, Kane Richardson

STR vs REN Dream11 prediction: Top picks for STR vs REN Dream11 team

Alex Carey

Jake Weatherald

Rashid Khan

Sam Harper

STR vs REN match prediction: STR vs REN Dream11 team

STR vs REN live: STR vs REN match prediction

As per our STR vs REN Dream11 prediction, STR should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The STR vs REN Dream11 prediction, top picks and REN vs SIX Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The REN vs SIX match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

