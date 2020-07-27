Stuart Broad's 8 Wickets That Rocked West Indies On Day 3 In Manchester; Watch Video

England found themselves in the driver's seat against the West Indies in the 3rd Test match and are looking as the favourites to lift the ongoing Wisden Trophy between the two nations. Stuart Broad shines with both bat and ball in the match, returning with figures of 8-39 along with his dominant 45-ball 62 run-knock to provide some finishing touches to England’s first innings total. Broad’s bowling performance throughout the match also places him just one wicket away from entering the exclusive 500-wicket club in Tests.

Also Read | Stuart Broad's 3-wicket Spell In 14 Balls On His Comeback That Rattled WI; Watch Video

England vs West Indies: Stuart Broad wickets-laden day on the field

West Indies resumed Day 3 on their overnight score of 137-6. Stuart Broad picked all of their remaining first innings wickets in the morning to shot out the Jason Holder-led side for just 197. England, enjoying a first-innings advantage of 172 runs, further stretched their lead to 398 runs on the back of some governing batting by Rory Burns and Joe Root.

With a target of 399 to win the match and the series, the visiting batsmen made their way out to the middle to survive six overs of hostile fast bowling from James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Broad then dismissed opener John Campbell and night watchman Kemar Roach off back-to-back overs to extend his Test wickets tally from 497 to 499. At the end of Day 3, West Indies were placed at 10-2, with two days to survive and 389 runs away from pulling off an unlikely victory.

England vs West Indies Day 3: Stuart Broad wickets-filled day at Manchester, watch video

Also Read | Stuart Broad wickets on Day 3 Puts England In The Driver's Seat In Manchester Test

England vs West Indies 2020: ENG vs WI Live streaming

The ENG vs WI live streaming in India is available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. But fans can also enjoy the ENG vs WI live streaming or scores by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the proceedings. The ENG vs WI live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV. The Day 4 of the third England vs West Indies Test is set to commence on July 27 at 3:30 PM IST.

England vs West Indies 2020: Stuart Broad wickets stats in Tests

Stuart Broad’s 499-wicket tally places him just behind his teammate James Anderson in the list of most successful England bowlers in Test history. He is also placed seventh in the all-time list and is trailing behind the likes of former West Indies and Australian pacers Courtney Walsh (519) and Glenn McGrath (563) respectively. When Stuart Broad will pick up his 500th Test victim, he will become only the fourth fast bowler in history, and seventh overall, to reach the landmark.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar's Prediction Of Stuart Broad Making A Difference In 2nd Test Comes True

Also Read | Stuart Broad Comes Down All Guns Blazing With The Bat To Propel England Over 300-run Mark

Image credit: England Cricket Twitter